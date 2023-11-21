Login

Production Ready Orxa Mantis Unveiled; Priced At Rs 3.6 Lakh

Bookings for the electric bike are open through the brand's website, at Rs 10,000 for the first 1000 customers and Rs 25,000 afterwards.
By Sidharth Nambiar

3 mins read

21-Nov-23 08:22 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • The Orxa Mantis is priced at Rs 3.6 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru, charger-inclusive).
  • Liquid-cooled electric motor produces a peak power output of 20.5 kW and peak torque of 93 Nm.
  • Equipped with an 8.9 kWh fixed battery setup that can deliver a claimed range of 221 km.

Orxa Energies has finally unveiled the production-ready version of its Mantis electric bike priced at Rs 3.6 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru, charger-inclusive). First showcased at the India Bike Week 2019, the production-spec version features plenty of changes over the initial prototype. Bookings for the electric bike are open through the brand's website, at Rs 10,000 for the first 1000 customers and Rs 25,000 afterwards. The company says that deliveries of the two-wheeler are estimated to begin by April 2024 in Bengaluru, while the delivery dates for other cities are still yet to be announced. 

 

Also Read: Orxa Energies Inaugurates New Facility In Bangalore

The Mantis will be offered in two colours- Jungle Grey and Urban Black

 

Built on an all-aluminium chassis, the Orxa Mantis is quite similar in design to the prototype showcased at the 2022 Indian Bike Week. The fascia features a twin LED projector unit which is quite polarising by nature. Towards the side, the Mantis gets edgy-looking panels that give it a sporty appearance. The rear section is sleek and seems to have taken inspiration from a few high-displacement, street-naked ICE motorcycles in the market. Aside from this, Orxa will also offer a range of other accessories with the electric bike like a top box, side panniers and top rack, with prices yet to be announced. The Mantis will be offered in two colours- Jungle Grey and Urban Black.

 

Also Read: Actor Rohit Roy Adds Ultraviolette F77 Space Edition To His Garage

 

Coming to its features, the bike gets a 5-inch digital TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity, along with a Mantis app which can be used for navigation, while also displaying phone notifications and rider analytics on the TFT.

The Mantis features a 5-inch digital TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity

 

In terms of cycle parts, the Mantis is suspended by a 41 mm telescopic fork up front, while at the rear, it is equipped with a monoshock setup, adjustable for preload. Braking duties are handled by disc brakes on both ends, with a 320 mm unit at the front and a 230 mm unit at the rear. The Mantis weighs 182 kilograms and has a seat height of 815 mm.

 

Also Read: New Ather Energy Family Electric Scooter Spied Ahead Of 2024 Launch

The e-bike is equipped with an 8.9 kWh fixed battery setup that can deliver a claimed range of 221 km

 

On the powertrain front, the Mantis is powered by a liquid-cooled electric motor with a peak power output of 20.5 kW and peak torque of 93 Nm. This helps it reach top speeds of up to 135 kmph, and go from 0 to 100 kmph in 8.9 seconds.  The motorcycle features an 8.9 kWh fixed battery setup that can deliver a claimed range of up to 221 km. The electric bike can be had with a 1.3 kW wall-mounted charger as standard which takes 5 hours to charge from 0 to 80 per cent. Additionally, customers can also opt for a 3.3 kW charger which can charge from 0 to 80 per cent in 2.5 hours. The price of the charger is yet to be announced. 

 

The Orxa Mantis rivals the Ultraviolette F77 in the Indian market.

 

# Orxa Energies# Orxa Mantis# Orxa# electric vehicles# electric motorcycle# electric two wheelers
