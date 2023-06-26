Orxa Energies Inaugurates New Facility In Bangalore

Orxa Energies, an electric two-wheeler startup based out of Bangaluru, has inaugurated its new facility at the Bommasandra Industrial area. This new facility accommodates the brand’s RnD department, a battery assembly unit and a product testing centre. This facility also contains six assembly bays where the Mantis is assembled manually. Still, the brand is working on increasing this space while also focusing more on the automation of the manufacturing process soon. Orxa aims to manufacture nearly 20,000 units of the Mantis annually once the product is launched in India later this year. The brand emphasises the sustainability of the building entirely. What’s rather interesting is that the 800-metre test track built behind the factory is made of nearly 5,120 kilograms of plastic.

The 800-metre test track within the facility is made of recycled material

The Mantis is the first electric two-wheeler from Orxa showcased at the India Bike Week in 2019. It has a claimed range of 200 kilometres, which is possible using six battery packs that produce a combined 9kWh. Furthermore, the brand claims that the Mantis is the lightest electric motorcycle in the segment at 175 kilograms. The segment it targets is the 250-300cc ICE-powered motorcycles, and the Orxa claims to derive such performance from the liquid-cooled motor. Furthermore, Orxa Energies has now opened for track days for the Mantis in various cities in the upcoming months.

The battery pack in the Mantis produces 9kWh sending power to a liquid-cooled motor

“The EV revolution in India is touching new heights, and the ecosystem we see is growing by the year. 2023 is a critical year for us, finally bringing the Mantis to the people. We are excited to share the engineering marvel that we have developed in-house with our engineering team,” said Ranjita Ravi, Co-Founder of Orxa Energies.

The Mantis weighs in at 175 kilograms

Speaking of the launch of the new facility, Dr Prajwal Sabnis, Co-Founder of Orxa Energies, said, “The substantial investments made towards building this facility reinforce our journey towards preparing the Mantis and other Orxa offerings for demanding customers. Over the years, we have been actively improving our product offerings, making the Mantis an equivalent to the best-in-class ICE motorcycle.”