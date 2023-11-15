Production Ready Orxa Mantis Electric Bike To Be Unveiled On November 21

Orxa Energies, a Bengaluru-based EV startup is all set to unveil the production-ready version of its Mantis motorcycle on November 21. First unveiled at the India Bike Week 2019, the electric motorcycle was originally slated to go into production by mid-2020, before it was postponed indefinitely. Upon its unveiling, expect the EV to feature some differences from its pre-production model, most notably, the presence of a fixed battery as opposed to the older swappable battery setup.

Also Read: Mantis Electric Motorcycle Unveiled At The India Bike Week 2019

When it was first unveiled, Orxa had claimed a top speed of 140 kmph and a range of 200 km on a full charge for the EV

While the electric motorcycle was equipped with 6 swappable battery packs with a combined 9 kWh capacity in its pre-production guise, we know for a fact that the production-spec version will feature a fixed battery pack, likely with the same capacity. The pre-production model was also equipped with a fully digital dashboard which displayed data like speed, range, and battery charge. Orxa also claimed a top speed of 140 kmph and a range of 200 km on a full charge for the EV.

Also Read: Orxa Energies Inaugurates New Facility In Bangalore

The startup's facility features an 800 sq m test track made out of recycled materials

In June 2023, the startup opened its new facility in Bengaluru, housing its R&D department, battery assembly unit, product testing centre, and an 800 sq m test track made out of recycled materials. The facility also featured six assembly bays. It was stated then that the brand aims to manufacture nearly 20,000 units of the Mantis after its launch in India.