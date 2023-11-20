Actor Rohit Roy Adds Ultraviolette F77 Space Edition To His Garage
By Jafar Rizvi
1 mins read
20-Nov-23 02:51 PM IST
Highlights
- The Ultraviolette F77 Space Edition was launched in August 2023.
- It is priced at Rs 5.60 lakh (ex-showroom).
- It pays homage to Chandrayaan 3.
Actor Rohit Roy has added a new electric motorcycle to his garage, the Ultraviolette F77 Space Edition. This special edition bike was launched in August this year and costs Rs 5.60 lakh (ex-showroom). Limited to just 10 units, it pays homage to Chandrayaan 3, India's space mission, which took off on July 14, 2023. Roy joins an exclusive group of enthusiasts who secured one of these limited-edition motorcycles, as all units were booked within an hour of the online booking launch.
Visually, the Ultraviolette F77 Space Edition features a 'Cosmic White' colour scheme inspired by spacecraft, adorned with orange and blue accents. The bike employs custom-machined aerospace-grade 7075 aluminium, a strong alloy used in aerospace applications, and comes with an all-aluminium key. Additionally, each bike comes with the inscription ‘Space Edition’ and the enumeration ‘1 of 10’ on the charging port lid.
It produces 40.5 bhp and peak torque of 100 Nm.
Mechanically, the F77 Space Edition is based on the previous Limited Edition trim. Powered by a 10.3 kWh battery pack, the electric motor delivers a maximum output of 40.5 bhp and a peak torque of 100 Nm. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 7.8 seconds and can reach a top speed of 152 kmph.
