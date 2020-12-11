Rajan Wadhera Appointed Joint CEO Of Classic Legends

Mahindra-Owned Classic Legends, the parent company of Jawa Motorcycles, has appointed Rajan Wadhera as the joint CEO along-side Ashish Joshi. Rajan Wadhera held a senior managerial position with Mahindra for many years along with serving as the president of Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) as well. He is an industry veteran and had retired from Mahindra as the President of Auto Sector on April 1, 2020. Wadhera is currently serving as Senior Advisor to Mahindra and has been instrumental in helping the new management at the company along with guiding several teams. He will be reporting to Anupam Thareja who is the lead director at Classic Legends. His appointment will be with effect from December 1, 2020.

Dr. Pawan Goenka, MD and CEO, Mahindra & Mahindra, said that Rajan Wadhera will be responsible for providing impetus and help develop sustainable and scalable business strategies and ensure the alignment with the company's short term and long term objectives. Classic Legends is striving to scale up in all domains of the business.

Wadhera will continue in his role as a senior advisor to Mahindra Electric and Mahindra Mitsubishi Agriculture Machinery. In other news, Deven Kataria, Chief of Operations, Mahindra Two Wheelers, will move into a senior managerial position at Peugeot Motorcycles, with effect from March 2021. The same will be announced officially at a later date.

