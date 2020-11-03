Exclusive: Jawa Perak Powers Classic Legends Festive Sales With 2,000 Units

Classic Legends Private Limited, the parent company of the Jawa motorcycle brand, has announced sales number for the first time, but only for one motorcycle model and for a specific period during the current festive season. Over 2,000 units of the Jawa Perak factory custom bobber have been delivered during the festive season in October alone, for a few days during the second half of the months. This is the first time Classic Legends has released sales figures of any of its motorcycles, but volumes of the other two models have not been disclosed. The company says the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown seem to be behind, and Jawa's sales performance has also been boosted by demand for the BS6 variants of the Jawa and Jawa Forty-Two models.

Speaking to carandbike's Editor-in-Chief Siddharth Vinayak Patankar in an exclusive interaction, Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO of Classic Legends Private Limited, said, "We're very, very excited about the 2,000 numbers (of the Perak) that we've done recently. I think we're on our way, with a brilliant festive season ahead of us, in the next few days until Diwali and after that. I would like the see the COVID-19 challenges as something that is past, and something that you see in your rear view mirrors."

Deliveries for the Jawa Perak commenced in July this year

The sales numbers do not give any indication of the brand's overall sales performance, without any previous numbers that can be compared with, or with model-wise sales numbers amongst the Jawa, Jawa Forty-Two and the Jawa Perak models. Classic Legends maintains that the Jawa and Jawa Forty-Two have had steady sales, and significant demand, with customer demand actually outstripping production supply. With the festive season going into November this year, the company expects the strong sales run to continue and intends to deliver more motorcycles to customers during the festive season. In the past, some Jawa customers have had to wait for months after booking their motorcycles, but now Jawa says deliveries of bikes will be quicker, and the company also plans to increase its dealership footprint across India.

"From a customer's point of view, the ideal time to buy a Jawa motorcycle is to walk into a dealership and pick up a bike. We want to get there. We're not there yet, but we're just about getting ready for the next phase, and that's where we should be. But the demand has outstripped our supply but we'll do our level best so that we can fulfil our customers' demands," added Joshi.

The Jawa Perak is the most affordable factory custom bobber and is priced at ₹ 1.94 lakh

The Jawa Perak was showcased in November 2018 for the first time, and then launched in November 2019. India's first affordable factory custom bobber, the Jawa Perak is priced at ₹ 1.94 lakh (Ex-showroom). The Jawa Perak is powered by a 334 cc, single-cylinder, SOHC, fuel-injected engine which makes 30 bhp of maximum power and 33 Nm of peak torque. Deliveries for the Jawa Perak began in July 2020, and over 2,000 Perak motorcycles were delivered to customers during the festive season in October alone. The company hopes that the Perak's strong sales run will continue into the month of November. Classic Legends is also working on increasing the Jawa dealership footprint across the country to make its bikes available to more customers and in newer geographies.

Classic Legens sees increasing demand and sales for the Jawa Perak in November 2020 as well

With the existing demand for the Jawa Perak, as well as the production ramp up at its manufacturing facility in Pithampur, Classic Legends hopes to see a further rise in deliveries of the Jawa Perak in the coming months. Deliveries of the Jawa and Jawa Forty-Two have also been steadily on the rise. With planned increase in total dealership numbers across the country to over 200 by December 2020, Classic Legends will look to make more motorcycles available to customers across the Jawa motorcycle range.

