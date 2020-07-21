Jawa Perak Deliveries Begin; Updated Version Makes More Torque

Classic Legends owned Jawa Motorcycles has commenced deliveries of the highly-awaited Perak motorcycle and the first bike was handed over to a customer in Hyderabad. The factory custom bobber was originally showcased in November 2018 and was launched last year when the brand celebrated its first-anniversary post-resurrection. Priced at ₹ 1.94 lakh (ex-showroom), the BS6 Jawa Perak was scheduled to begin deliveries from April 1, 2020, but the Coronavirus pandemic forced the company to suspend operations. With production resuming in May 2020, the bikes are now ready to go to customers. Interestingly, the Perak now makes more torque than the model unveiled last year.

Also Read: Jawa Perak Bobber Launched In India; Priced At ₹ 1.94 Lakh

JAWA Perak 1.89 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

The Jawa Perak with the customer at Cult Classic dealership in Hyderabad

According to the company's website, the Jawa Perak now produces 30 bhp and 33 Nm of torque. That's a nearly 2 Nm increase over the model that was showcased in 2019. The power output remains the same. Do note that the Perak's 334 cc single-cylinder, SOHC, fuel-injected motor was BS6 compliant right from the start, which is why the increase in torque figures is surprising. More so, considering several motorcycles have seen a marginal drop in power output with the transition to the new emission regulations.

Also Read: Coronavirus Pandemic: Jawa Motorcycles Suspends Production; Perak Deliveries Delayed

The Jawa Perak gets a 334 cc single-cylinder engine, which is a bored out version of the 293 cc mill that powers the Jawa and Forty Two

The new Jawa Perak is radical as far as mainstream motorcycles go and is a factory-built custom bobber. The bike shares its underpinnings with other Jawas but gets a more hunkered down styling coupled with the retro-theme tear-drop fuel tank, single-pod instrument cluster and a wide handlebar. The bike also gets a low-set single-seat with the integrated brake light and blacked-out spoked wheels. The matte black paint scheme with the golden pinstripes remain the only colour option available on the motorcycle.

Also Read: Jawa Perak: First Impressions

Mechanically, the Jawa Perak gets fatter telescopic front forks over the Jawa and Forty Two, and a seven-step adjustable monoshock at the rear. The bike comes with a 280 mm front disc and a 240 mm rear disc brake set-up with dual-channel ABS as standard. Bookings for the Perak are open for a token amount of ₹ 10,000 and the company is also offering financing options to sweeten the deal further with a 50 per cent discount on the first three EMIs as well as 100 per cent financing.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.