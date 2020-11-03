Exclusive: Jawa Dealerships To Be Increased To 205 By December 2020

Classic Legends Private Limited, the parent company of the Jawa motorcycle brand, intends to increase the number of dealerships across India. Speaking to carandbike Editor-in-Chief Siddharth Vinayak Patankar in an exclusive interaction, Classic Legends CEO Ashish Singh Joshi said that the company is working towards strengthening the dealership network across the country. Before the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown, Jawa had 105 dealerships across India, which has increased to 163 dealerships currently. The plan is to increase to over 200 dealerships before the end of 2020.

The company sold over 2,000 Jawa Perak motorcycles during the festive season of October 2020. More bikes are expected to be sold during Diwali and beyond in November 2020

"During the COVID period, we went on a dealership expansion spree. We were at a 105 dealers prior, and we went on an expansion spree. Essentially, the target was to double the dealership profile, and that's where we are headed. We're currently operating with 163 dealerships today, and inaugurations are happening every single day. Before December we should be at 205 dealerships, and that will make our motorcycles more accessible to people, get them to geographies where we didn't have representation.

The Classic Legends CEO also disclosed that during the festive season period during the second half of October 2020, including the Navratras and Dussehra, over 2,000 Jawa Perak motorcycles have been delivered to customers in India. With Diwali around the corner and the festive season spirit expected for much of Novembers, Classic Legends hopes to improve sales of all three models under the Jawa name, and get in some sales numbers. The Jawa, Jawa Forty-Two and Jawa Perak are the three models offered on sale, with the Jawa Perak factory custom bobber priced at ₹ 1.94 lakh (Ex-showroom).

