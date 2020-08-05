Jawa, Jawa Forty-Two BS6 Deliveries Begin; Updates Explained

Classic Legends Private Limited has begun deliveries of the updated BS6 models of the Jawa and Jawa Forty-Two through its dealership network in the country. Both the Jawa and Jawa Forty-Two continue to be powered by the 293 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, dual overhead cam (DOHC) engine, although the company says there have been several changes incorporated in the new BS6 models, which are updated to meet the latest Bharat Stage VI (BS6) emission regulations. With more stringent emissions, power and torque have taken a marginal hit, but the new models seem to have come incorporated with some improvements.

Both the Jawa and Jawa Forty-Two are powered by the same 293 cc engine, which now makes 26.14 bhp of power and 27.05 Nm of torque

Updates to engine, fuelling and more

On the engine, both bikes come with cross port technology, which is said to increase volumetric efficiency of the engine by enabling better flow of charge and exhaust gases, and improves power and torque output. With the changes to make the engine cleaner, there's been a marginal sacrifice in power and torque output. The new BS6 engine makes 26.14 bhp of power and 27.05 Nm of peak torque, compared to the 27 bhp of power and 28 Nm of torque of the BS4 engine. However, there are other changes which have been incorporated to improve the performance of the BS6 Jawa models.

According to Classic Legends, the newly positioned lambda sensor monitors internal and external variables more efficiently to give a consistent performance and cleaner emissions. The lambda sensor monitors the level of oxygen to control the air-fuel mixture for efficient combustion of the engine. And that's not all; the throttle response is also said to be crisper to respond to even the slightest inputs with precision through improved fuelling.

Improved seat, better chrome plating

The seat has now been re-engineered, with a new seat pan and cushioning, which should offer more comfort, particularly over longer rides. On the cosmetic side, the chrome plating now comes with the backing of rigorous testing rated at two and a half times the industry standard, according to the company. In addition, there are other changes as well, including the tone of the horn, and a slicker gearshift. Jawa dealerships are also offering a range of easy financing options for the BS6 models, including zero downpayment and 100 per cent funding.

Jawa, Jawa Forty-Two prices with variants and colour options:

Colour Single-channel ABS Price (Ex-showroom, Delhi) Dual-channel ABS Price (Ex-showroom, Delhi) JAWA BS6 Black 1,73,164 1,82,106 Grey 1,73,164 1,82,106 Maroon 1,74,228 1,83,170 JAWA FORTY-TWO BS6 Haley's Teal 1,60,300 1,69,242 Comet Red 1,65,228 1,74,170 Galactic Green 1,65,228 1,74,170 Nebula Blue 1,65,228 1,74,170 Lumos Lime 1,64,164 1,73,106 Starlight Blue 1,60,300 1,69,242

