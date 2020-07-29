The roadside assistance package will be available on all Jawa models

Jawa Motorcycles has launched a roadside assistance program in India and the prices for the same start at ₹ 1,050 for one year. The roadside assistance (RSA) service will be offered on all Jawa models which are - Jawa, Forty-Two and the Perak. Jawa will offer the RSA in 950 cities across India along with 24x7 coverage for up to a distance of 100 kilometres from the location of the bike breakdown. The roadside assistance package includes free towing facility for 100 km, roadside repairs, puncture repair, extra fuel in case the bike runs out of fuel, lost key retrieval and help in case of medical emergencies as well.

(Here's a look at the services that Jawa roadside assistance offers)

The terms and conditions haven't been revealed yet. Existing Jawa owners can avail of the RSA package provided the bike is less than three years old. Jawa will also offer help with a crane and emergency message relay in case a Jawa bike is immobile.

Jawa recently began deliveries of the Jawa Perak across India. The Perak is the most affordable bobber on sale in the country right now. The Jawa Perak is priced at ₹ 1.94 lakh (ex-showroom). The Perak gets a single-cylinder engine displacing 334 cc and making 30 bhp along with 34 Nm of peak torque.

From what we gather, Classic Legends, the parent company of Jawa, is already working on resurrecting the iconic Yezdi brand with electric motorcycles. Yes! It is likely that in the near future, we could see electric motorcycles with the Yezdi nameplate. It is definitely exciting stuff!

