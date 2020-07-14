Jawa India Marks 18th International Jawa Day With Virtual Celebration

International Jawa Day is celebrated on the second Sunday of July every year, and this year, the global Jawa Kommuniti came together for an online meet up due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. More than 3,00,000 fans and enthusiasts engaged online talking about the International Jawa Day, and thousands logged in to watch the two-hour live cast of the festivities online. Members from the major Jawa and Yezdi motorcycle clubs in India took the mantle of organising the virtual event, bringing together Kommuniti members not just from clubs from around the country, but also from countries like the Netherlands, the Czech Republic, Poland, USA, Vietnam and Cuba to come together for a virtual celebration.

Also Read: Jawa Kommuniti Kustoms Winners Announced

Fans, enthusiasts, and owners of past and present Jawa bikes participated in the virtual meet-up

Also Read: Exploring Punjab On Jawa Motorcycles - Jawa Nomads Punjab Da Tor

The festivities began with a session aptly named 'Legendshala' which saw veteran racers like Somender Singh, CK Chinappa and Shyam Kothari narrate their experiences of racing on Jawa motorcycles during the course of their careers. Prashanth PK, a collector of all things Jawa, talked about his prized possessions. The live stream on Jawa Day consisted of veteran Kommuniti riders come together on a common platform to reminisce their experiences of previous Jawa Day celebrations, long rides and friendly banter that connects them as Jawa riders. Riders from 10 international clubs as well as 35 clubs from India shared recordings from their locations sending out wishes for their fellow riders and the promise of riding their Jawa motorcycles together soon.

Also Read: Jawa Perak First Ride Review

The session saw riders from across the spectrum showing off their motorcycles ranging from pristine vintage ones to shining new models over video clips, just like they would on a live event. The response to this invitation was so overwhelming that not all the clips could be incorporated to be a part of the live session and will be available on YouTube/jawamotorcycles.

Watch our experience in video of the Jawa Nomads Tour of Punjab:

In keeping with the tradition, the organising panel of the show hosted contests on social platforms to engage with the Kommuniti. The contests witnessed a stirring response from avid Jawa and Yezdi riders and followers. Categories included best dressed rider, picture of a bike in unexpected location, best 90 second video, picture of a ride with public message regarding traffic rules, recreation of old pictures in a collage with year mentioned etc.

The virtual meetup session was full of enthusiastic members of the Jawa Kommuniti and while the ongoing lockdown situation did put brakes on the physical rides and celebrations, it didn't curb their enthusiasm to come together as one family on an online forum. In some cities such as Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Cochin, Kannur and Jaipur where unlock rules allowed riding with safety protocols, Kommuniti members went about riding in the spirit of Jawa day to celebrate.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.