Jawa Motorcycles Presents Railways Hero Mayur Shelke With A New Jawa Forty Two

We told you about the daredevilry of Mayur Shelke, a Railway pointsman at Vangani railway station near Mumbai, who managed to save a child, stuck at the edge of the platform from an oncoming train. Anupam Thareja, co-founder, Jawa Motorcycles, promised to honour him with a motorcycle under the Jawa Heroes initiative. Barely a couple days later, the company handed over the key to a brand new Jawa Forty Two to him. The motorcycle was finished in Nebula Blue colour, with golden stripes.

Also Read: Jawa To Honour Railways Hero Mayur Shelke With A New Motorcycle

We were honored to meet Pointsman #MayurShelke at his residence & hand over the Jawa forty two Golden Stripes Nebula Blue as appreciation for his selfless bravery as part of the #JawaHeroes initiative. More power to you Mayur & loads of respect from the Jawa family & #Kommuniti. pic.twitter.com/LalvesyOsL — Jawa Motorcycles (@jawamotorcycles) April 23, 2021

Relevant Central Railway authorities appreciated Shelke's courage and announced a cash reward of ₹ 50,000 for the brave railways employee. Shelke decided to share half his reward money with the mother and the son who he saved at the platform. Anupam Thareja, co-founder, Jawa Motorcycles tweeted, "Watch again this courageous railway pointsman Mayur who threw caution aside to rescue visually impaired Sangeeta Shirsat's young son from the tracks. And I just heard he donated half his prize money to the mother-son duo. I was awed before, am now humbled." Salute!

Also Read: 2021 Jawa Forty Two: Top Five Changes

Watch again this courageous railway pointsman Mayur who threw caution aside to rescue visually impaired Sangeeta Shirsat's young son from the tracks.

And I just heard he donated half his prize money to the mother-son duo. I was awed before, am now humbled. Salute!@RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/oCrirFhSOa — Anupam Thareja (@reach_anupam) April 23, 2021

The Jawa Forty Two presented to Shelke is the BS6 model but not the 2021 model, that was recently launched. Powering the motorcycle is a 293 cc single-cylinder, 4 stroke, liquid-cooled, DOHC BS6 compliant engine that is tuned to make 26 bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The Forty Two uses a double cradle chassis and is suspended by telescopic front forks and twin shock absorbers at the rear. Braking duties on the bike are handled by a 280 mm disc with a floating calliper and ABS upfront and a 153 mm drum unit at the back, with an option 240 mm disc with a floating calliper and ABS.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.