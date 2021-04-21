carandbike logo
Jawa To Honour Railways Hero Mayur Shelke With A New Motorcycle

In a video that recently went viral, Railways hero Mayur Shelke is seen saving the life of a child at a railway station in Mumbai. It caught the eye of Anupam Thareja, Director, Jawa Motorcycles, who's promised to present Shelke with a new Jawa motorcycle under the Jawa Heroes initiative.

Kingshuk Dutta
Indian Railways employee Mayur Shelke saved the life a child showing selfless bravery expand View Photos
Indian Railways employee Mayur Shelke saved the life a child showing selfless bravery

Highlights

  • Railways employee Mayur Shelke to be presented with a Jawa motorcycle
  • Jawa director, Anupam Thareja lauded Shelke's selfless courage
  • A new Jawa bike will be presented to Shelke under Jawa Heroes initiative

In a world where kindness is becoming increasingly scarce, you find stories of people going out of their way to help others. And one such person is Mayur Shelke, a railways pointsman, who managed to save the life of a child by running towards an oncoming train and picking up the child right at the edge of the platform before climbing himself over just in time. Needless to say, the CCTV footage went viral too. It caught the eye of Anupam Thareja, an entrepreneur and director at Jawa Motorcycles, who lauded Shelke's efforts and selfless courage and has promised to present Shelke with a new Jawa motorcycle, under the Jawa Heroes initiative.

The incident occurred on April 17, at the Vangani railway station where Mayur Shelke works as a railways pointsman. Relevant Central Railway authorities appreciated Shelke's courage and announced a cash reward of ₹ 50,000 for the brave railways employee. In a separate tweet, Anupam Thareja, lauding Shelke's efforts, said, "The entire Jawa Motorcycles family sends across a heartfelt cheer to Pointsman Mayur Shelke. Our ongoing Jawa Heroes initiative recognises real heroes from all corners of India, and we're honoured to have him ride as part of the Jawa Kommuniti."

And Thareja's thoughts were echoed by Anand Mahindra, chairman, Mahindra Group, who said, "Mayur Shelke didn't have a costume or cape, but he showed more courage than the bravest movie SuperHero. All of us at the Jawa family salute him. In difficult times, Mayur has shown us that we just have to look around us for everyday people who show us the way to a better world.

