Jawa To Honour Railways Hero Mayur Shelke With A New Motorcycle

In a world where kindness is becoming increasingly scarce, you find stories of people going out of their way to help others. And one such person is Mayur Shelke, a railways pointsman, who managed to save the life of a child by running towards an oncoming train and picking up the child right at the edge of the platform before climbing himself over just in time. Needless to say, the CCTV footage went viral too. It caught the eye of Anupam Thareja, an entrepreneur and director at Jawa Motorcycles, who lauded Shelke's efforts and selfless courage and has promised to present Shelke with a new Jawa motorcycle, under the Jawa Heroes initiative.

Pointsman Mayur Shelke's courage has the Jawa Motorcycles family in awe. Humbled by his act of exemplary bravery, truly the stuff of legends. And we'd like to honour this brave gentleman by awarding him with a Jawa Motorcycle as part of the #JawaHeroes initiative. @RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/QJfDJb5kr9 — Anupam Thareja (@reach_anupam) April 20, 2021

The incident occurred on April 17, at the Vangani railway station where Mayur Shelke works as a railways pointsman. Relevant Central Railway authorities appreciated Shelke's courage and announced a cash reward of ₹ 50,000 for the brave railways employee. In a separate tweet, Anupam Thareja, lauding Shelke's efforts, said, "The entire Jawa Motorcycles family sends across a heartfelt cheer to Pointsman Mayur Shelke. Our ongoing Jawa Heroes initiative recognises real heroes from all corners of India, and we're honoured to have him ride as part of the Jawa Kommuniti."

Mayur Shelke didn't have a costume or cape, but he showed more courage than the bravest movie SuperHero. All of us at the Jawa family salute him. In difficult times, Mayur has shown us that we just have to look around us for everyday people who show us the way to a better world.. https://t.co/O66sPv0A3k — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 20, 2021

And Thareja's thoughts were echoed by Anand Mahindra, chairman, Mahindra Group, who said, "Mayur Shelke didn't have a costume or cape, but he showed more courage than the bravest movie SuperHero. All of us at the Jawa family salute him. In difficult times, Mayur has shown us that we just have to look around us for everyday people who show us the way to a better world.

