carandbike logo
search

Jawa Forty Two Scrambler Spotted Testing In India

That's true! A Jawa Forty Two scrambler has been spied testing in India. Although there is no clarity on the launch timeline of the new model.

Kingshuk Dutta By  Kingshuk Dutta | Published:
eye
0  Views
There is no clear launch timeline for the Jawa Forty Two based scrambler expand View Photos
There is no clear launch timeline for the Jawa Forty Two based scrambler

Highlights

  • A test mule of the Jawa Forty Two based scrambler was spied testing
  • No clear launch timeline for the new scrambler model
  • The engine is likely to stay the same as on Jawa Forty Two

From the looks of it, Jawa may introduce a new scrambler model based on the Jawa Forty Two in the near future. A camouflaged test mule was spotted recently in Pune, Maharashtra. The photographs have been doing the rounds on the internet. Looking at the photos, it is clear that the model is based on the Forty Two. The engine layout and the engine covers are similar to the Forty Two along with other bits like the mudguard, fuel tank, wheels and even the suspension. This is of course, referring to the updated 2021 Jawa Forty Two that was launched last month. The parts that make the motorcycle a scrambler are dual-purpose tyres, fork gaiters, off-road styled seat and an exposed rear section.

Also Read: 2021 Jawa Forty Two Launched In India

alepvqp

(The Jawa Forty Two Scrambler was spotted in Pune, outside the company's R&D facility)

The updated Jawa Forty Two is priced at ₹ 1.84 lakh and gets a bunch of changes such as new colours, new alloy wheels, re-designed graphics, re-tuned front suspension, new seat and a throatier exhaust note. The motorcycle continues to get the BS6 compliant 293 cc single-cylinder engine which makes 27 bhp of max power at around 6,800 rpm and 27.03 Nm of peak torque at 5,000 rpm.

Also Read: 2021 Jawa Forty Two Review

There is no clear timeline on the launch of the Jawa Forty Two based scrambler, but we expect it to debut later this year, as an all-new model. We expect the new scrambler to be positioned between the Forty Two and the Jawa 300. Expect the new model to be priced at a premium over the Jawa Forty Two.

0 Comments

Source: BikeWale

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on JAWA Bikes

  • Jawa Perak
    Jawa Perak
  • Jawa Perak Front View
    Jawa Perak Front View
  • Jawa Perak Rear View
    Jawa Perak Rear View
  • Jawa 42 Side View
    Jawa 42 Side View
  • Jawa 42 Front View
    Jawa 42 Front View
  • Jawa Forty Two Back View
    Jawa Forty Two Back View
  • Jawa Back Side View
    Jawa Back Side View
  • Jawa Left Side View
    Jawa Left Side View
  • Jawa Right Side View
    Jawa Right Side View
x
Volkswagen’s 4th SUV For India Is The Tiguan 5-Seater; Launch In 2021
Volkswagen’s 4th SUV For India Is The Tiguan 5-Seater; Launch In 2021
Royal Enfield 650 Twins Introduced In New Colours
Royal Enfield 650 Twins Introduced In New Colours
Renault India To Hike Car Prices From April 2021
Renault India To Hike Car Prices From April 2021
Ducati Reports Positive Cash Flow Despite Challenges In 2020
Ducati Reports Positive Cash Flow Despite Challenges In 2020
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities