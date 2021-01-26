New Cars and Bikes in India
search

2021 Jawa Forty Two Spied; Gets New Updates

Spyshots of the 2021 Jawa Forty Two are circulating on the internet. The test mule of the Forty Two is seen with alloy wheels, blacked out bits and a new flyscreen up front.

Kingshuk Dutta By  Kingshuk Dutta | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The 2021 Jawa Forty Two could be launched in India in the next month or so. expand View Photos
The 2021 Jawa Forty Two could be launched in India in the next month or so.

Highlights

  • 2021 Jawa Forty Two could be launched in the next month or so
  • The test mule is seen getting several cosmetic updates
  • The engines specifications are likely to stay the same as before

Spyshots of the 2021 Jawa Forty Two are doing the rounds on the internet where the test mule is seen with significant updates. For instance, the motorcycle in the photos is seen with alloy wheels, a new flyscreen up front and a new grab-rail for the pillion. Several parts on the motorcycle such as the engine, exhausts, headlight bezel, indicator housings and the front and rear suspensions are now blacked out to offer a darker, more serious look. Overall, the motorcycle does retain its classic, old-school look. We expect the updated Jawa Forty Two to be launched in the coming months. A closer look reveals that the seat gets a new stitching pattern as well.

Also Read: Jawa Motorcycle Sales Cross 50,000 Units In India

rfb9le8o

(The updated Jawa Forty Two gets blacked out bits and several other cosmetic changes)

There could be a possibility that Jawa introduces a new variant of the Forty Two, with all the updates and keep the current model as a different variant. Also, the updates and fitments on the test mule could be offered as optional custom bits. The engine specifications are likely to stay the same as before. The BS6 compliant 293 cc single-cylinder engine is liquid-cooled and it makes 26.14 bhp and 27.05 Nm of peak torque. The power and torque output on the BS4 models was 27 bhp and 28 Nm.

Also Read: Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran To Ride Jawa Forty Two In His Next Movie

Newsbeep

It was in November 2020 that Classic Legends Private Limited announced sales of more than 50,000 Jawa motorcycles. The company achieved the number in 12 months of its operations, which also included the lockdown months where production and sales were near zero.

0 Comments

Source: RushLane

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on JAWA Bikes

  • Jawa Perak
    Jawa Perak
  • Jawa Perak Front View
    Jawa Perak Front View
  • Jawa Perak Rear View
    Jawa Perak Rear View
  • Jawa 42 Side View
    Jawa 42 Side View
  • Jawa 42 Front View
    Jawa 42 Front View
  • Jawa Forty Two Back View
    Jawa Forty Two Back View
  • Jawa Back Side View
    Jawa Back Side View
  • Jawa Left Side View
    Jawa Left Side View
  • Jawa Right Side View
    Jawa Right Side View
Gib 300x600
x
Government To Impose Green Tax On Old Vehicles; Proposal Approved By Union Minister Nitin Gadkari
Government To Impose Green Tax On Old Vehicles; Proposal Approved By Union Minister Nitin Gadkari
Republic Day 2021: Cars Sold In India In The 1950s
Republic Day 2021: Cars Sold In India In The 1950s
BMW i4 Teased
BMW i4 Teased
Vehicle Scrappage Policy Approved For 15-Year-Old Government And PSU Vehicles From April 1, 2022
Vehicle Scrappage Policy Approved For 15-Year-Old Government And PSU Vehicles From April 1, 2022
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities