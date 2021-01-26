2021 Jawa Forty Two Spied; Gets New Updates

The 2021 Jawa Forty Two could be launched in India in the next month or so.

Spyshots of the 2021 Jawa Forty Two are doing the rounds on the internet where the test mule is seen with significant updates. For instance, the motorcycle in the photos is seen with alloy wheels, a new flyscreen up front and a new grab-rail for the pillion. Several parts on the motorcycle such as the engine, exhausts, headlight bezel, indicator housings and the front and rear suspensions are now blacked out to offer a darker, more serious look. Overall, the motorcycle does retain its classic, old-school look. We expect the updated Jawa Forty Two to be launched in the coming months. A closer look reveals that the seat gets a new stitching pattern as well.

Also Read: Jawa Motorcycle Sales Cross 50,000 Units In India

(The updated Jawa Forty Two gets blacked out bits and several other cosmetic changes)

There could be a possibility that Jawa introduces a new variant of the Forty Two, with all the updates and keep the current model as a different variant. Also, the updates and fitments on the test mule could be offered as optional custom bits. The engine specifications are likely to stay the same as before. The BS6 compliant 293 cc single-cylinder engine is liquid-cooled and it makes 26.14 bhp and 27.05 Nm of peak torque. The power and torque output on the BS4 models was 27 bhp and 28 Nm.

Also Read: Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran To Ride Jawa Forty Two In His Next Movie

It was in November 2020 that Classic Legends Private Limited announced sales of more than 50,000 Jawa motorcycles. The company achieved the number in 12 months of its operations, which also included the lockdown months where production and sales were near zero.

Source: RushLane

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.