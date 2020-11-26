New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran To Ride The Jawa Forty Two In His Next Movie 'Cold Case'

The Malayalam cinema actor, Prithviraj Sukumaran, who has started shooting for the movie, Cold Case, last month has posted the latest still from the upcoming movie, which shows him sitting on a matte finished Galactic Green Jawa Forty Two bike.

By  Seshan Vijayraghvan | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The latest still from the movie 'Cold Case' shows Prithviraj with a Galactic Green Jawa Forty Two expand View Photos
The latest still from the movie 'Cold Case' shows Prithviraj with a Galactic Green Jawa Forty Two

Highlights

  • The Jawa Forty Two will feature in Prithviraj's new movie 'Cold Case'
  • The bike in the movie is a matte finished Galactic Green Jawa Forty Two
  • The Jawa Forty-Two is priced from Rs. 1.60 lakh to Rs. 1.74 lakh

Malayalam cinema actor, Prithviraj Sukumaran, will be seen riding the popular Jawa Forty Two motorcycle in his next investigative thriller Cold Case. The actor, who started shooting for the movie last month has posted the latest still from the upcoming movie, which shows him sitting on a matte finished Galactic Green Jawa Forty Two. Cold Case is the directorial debut of Thanu Balak, and Prithviraj plays the role of a police officer, named ACP Satyajith, in the movie, which is set to release in 2021.

Also Read: Jawa Motorcycle Sales Cross 50,000 Units In India

The Jawa Forty Two was one of the first two motorcycles to be launched by the iconic brand when it was re-introduced in India by Mahindra-owned Classic Legends. The Forty Two is the entry-level model in the company's line up and is offered in two variants - single-channel ABS and dual-channel ABS, which are priced at ₹ 1.65 lakh and ₹ 1.74 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the Galactic Green model. However, depending on the colour and variant you choose, prices for the Jawa Forty Two starts from as low as ₹ 1.60 lakh, going up to ₹ 1.74 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Also Read: Jawa Motorcycles To Be Exported To Neighbouring Countries

Newsbeep
fgnt780s

The Galactic Green Jawa Forty Two is priced between ₹ 1.65 lakh and ₹ 1.74 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Also Read: Exclusive: Jawa Dealerships To Be Increased To 205 By December 2020

Powering the motorcycle is a 293 cc single-cylinder, 4 stroke, liquid-cooled, DOHC BS6 compliant engine that is tuned to make 26 bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The Forty Two uses a double credal chassis and is suspended by telescopic front forks and twin shock absorbers at the rear. The braking duties on the bike are handled by a 280 mm disc with a floating caliper and ABS upfront and a 153 mm drum unit at the back, with an option 240 mm disc with a floating caliper and ABS.

ien72kgo

The BS6 Forty Two gets a 293 cc single-cylinder engine that makes 26 bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque

Also Read: Also Read: Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran Drove The New Mahindra Thar

0 Comments

Apart from Malayalam cinema, Prithiviraj has also acted in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi movies, and his last Bollywood outing was Naam Shabana. Apart from Cold Case, he will be next seen in Aadujeevitham, also a Malayalam movie.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

BMW X5 M Competition Performance SUV Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.95 Crore
BMW X5 M Competition Performance SUV Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.95 Crore
2021 Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini Revealed
2021 Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini Revealed
Mahindra Thar Likely To Get Front Facing Rear Seats As Standard
Mahindra Thar Likely To Get Front Facing Rear Seats As Standard
Tesla Plans To Produce Electric Car Chargers In China: Report
Tesla Plans To Produce Electric Car Chargers In China: Report
Ford's New CEO Tackles Warranty Costs In Bid To Boost Profit
Ford's New CEO Tackles Warranty Costs In Bid To Boost Profit
New-Gen Mahindra Thar Booked Until May 2021, Says Dr. Pawan Goenka
New-Gen Mahindra Thar Booked Until May 2021, Says Dr. Pawan Goenka
MG ZS EV Participates In India's First Highway EV Trial Run
MG ZS EV Participates In India's First Highway EV Trial Run
38-Year-Old Ferrari Converted In To A Powerful Electric Vehicle
38-Year-Old Ferrari Converted In To A Powerful Electric Vehicle
British Morris J-type Van Re-Imagined As The Morris JE Electric
British Morris J-type Van Re-Imagined As The Morris JE Electric
Aprilia SXR 160 Production Begins In India Ahead Of Launch
Aprilia SXR 160 Production Begins In India Ahead Of Launch
GMC Hummer EV To Come With Autonomous Technology
GMC Hummer EV To Come With Autonomous Technology
Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran To Ride The Jawa Forty Two In His Next Movie 'Cold Case'
Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran To Ride The Jawa Forty Two In His Next Movie 'Cold Case'
2021 Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini Revealed
2021 Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini Revealed
BMW X5 M Competition Performance SUV Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.95 Crore
BMW X5 M Competition Performance SUV Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.95 Crore
Tesla Plans To Produce Electric Car Chargers In China: Report
Tesla Plans To Produce Electric Car Chargers In China: Report
Ford's New CEO Tackles Warranty Costs In Bid To Boost Profit
Ford's New CEO Tackles Warranty Costs In Bid To Boost Profit
Mahindra Thar Likely To Get Front Facing Rear Seats As Standard
Mahindra Thar Likely To Get Front Facing Rear Seats As Standard
MG ZS EV Participates In India's First Highway EV Trial Run
MG ZS EV Participates In India's First Highway EV Trial Run
New-Gen Mahindra Thar Booked Until May 2021, Says Dr. Pawan Goenka
New-Gen Mahindra Thar Booked Until May 2021, Says Dr. Pawan Goenka
Formula E: Mahindra Racing Unveils M7Electro, Confirms Alex Lynn For 2020/21 Season
Formula E: Mahindra Racing Unveils M7Electro, Confirms Alex Lynn For 2020/21 Season
Mahindra To Focus On Domestic Demand Before Exporting The New Thar
Mahindra To Focus On Domestic Demand Before Exporting The New Thar
F1: Wolff Warns F1 To Not Make The Same Mistakes As The Hybrid Engine 
F1: Wolff Warns F1 To Not Make The Same Mistakes As The Hybrid Engine 
Mahindra Thar Likely To Get Front Facing Rear Seats As Standard
Mahindra Thar Likely To Get Front Facing Rear Seats As Standard
BMW X5 M Competition Performance SUV Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.95 Crore
BMW X5 M Competition Performance SUV Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.95 Crore
Toyota Innova Crysta: New vs Old
Toyota Innova Crysta: New vs Old
New-Gen Mahindra Thar Booked Until May 2021, Says Dr. Pawan Goenka
New-Gen Mahindra Thar Booked Until May 2021, Says Dr. Pawan Goenka
Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 16.26 Lakh
Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 16.26 Lakh
JAWA Forty Two

JAWA Forty Two

Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 1.65 - 1.74 Lakh
EMI Starts
5,44111.5% / 3 yrs
Cruiser
Petrol
37.5 Kmpl
find-new-bike
View Specification & Features
find-used-bike
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
Jawa 42 Side View
Jawa 42 Side View
Jawa 42 Front View
Jawa 42 Front View
Jawa Forty Two Back View
Jawa Forty Two Back View
Jawa Forty Two 45degree Back View
Jawa Forty Two 45degree Back View
Quality At The Heart Of Design
Quality At The Heart Of Design
Passion And Horsepower
Passion And Horsepower
Power And Handling
Power And Handling
Seller Banner 600x314
x
Mahindra Thar Likely To Get Front Facing Rear Seats As Standard
Mahindra Thar Likely To Get Front Facing Rear Seats As Standard
BMW X5 M Competition Performance SUV Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.95 Crore
BMW X5 M Competition Performance SUV Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.95 Crore
Toyota Innova Crysta: New vs Old
Toyota Innova Crysta: New vs Old
New-Gen Mahindra Thar Booked Until May 2021, Says Dr. Pawan Goenka
New-Gen Mahindra Thar Booked Until May 2021, Says Dr. Pawan Goenka
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities