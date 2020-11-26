Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran To Ride The Jawa Forty Two In His Next Movie 'Cold Case'

The latest still from the movie 'Cold Case' shows Prithviraj with a Galactic Green Jawa Forty Two

Malayalam cinema actor, Prithviraj Sukumaran, will be seen riding the popular Jawa Forty Two motorcycle in his next investigative thriller Cold Case. The actor, who started shooting for the movie last month has posted the latest still from the upcoming movie, which shows him sitting on a matte finished Galactic Green Jawa Forty Two. Cold Case is the directorial debut of Thanu Balak, and Prithviraj plays the role of a police officer, named ACP Satyajith, in the movie, which is set to release in 2021.

The Jawa Forty Two was one of the first two motorcycles to be launched by the iconic brand when it was re-introduced in India by Mahindra-owned Classic Legends. The Forty Two is the entry-level model in the company's line up and is offered in two variants - single-channel ABS and dual-channel ABS, which are priced at ₹ 1.65 lakh and ₹ 1.74 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the Galactic Green model. However, depending on the colour and variant you choose, prices for the Jawa Forty Two starts from as low as ₹ 1.60 lakh, going up to ₹ 1.74 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Galactic Green Jawa Forty Two is priced between ₹ 1.65 lakh and ₹ 1.74 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Powering the motorcycle is a 293 cc single-cylinder, 4 stroke, liquid-cooled, DOHC BS6 compliant engine that is tuned to make 26 bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The Forty Two uses a double credal chassis and is suspended by telescopic front forks and twin shock absorbers at the rear. The braking duties on the bike are handled by a 280 mm disc with a floating caliper and ABS upfront and a 153 mm drum unit at the back, with an option 240 mm disc with a floating caliper and ABS.

The BS6 Forty Two gets a 293 cc single-cylinder engine that makes 26 bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque

Apart from Malayalam cinema, Prithiviraj has also acted in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi movies, and his last Bollywood outing was Naam Shabana. Apart from Cold Case, he will be next seen in Aadujeevitham, also a Malayalam movie.

