Jawa Sales To Be Extended To Neighbouring Countries

Classic Legends already offers the Jawa on sale in Europe through Jawa Moto Spol, the company that owns the Jawa brand name in Europe.

Jawa is looking to extend its footprint to several neighbouring countries of India
Jawa is looking to extend its footprint to several neighbouring countries of India

  • Jawa motorcycles are already offered on sale in Nepal
  • The Jawa 300 is also offered on sale in Europe
  • Classic Legends is looking to increase dealer network to over 200

Classic Legends Private Limited, the parent company of the Jawa motorcycle brand, has plans to increase the Jawa motorcycle brand's reach globally, not just in neighbouring countries, but also in Europe. Speaking to carandbike Editor-in-Chief Siddharth Vinayak Patankar in a candid conversation, Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO of Classic Legends Private Limited, has said that Jawa motorcycles are being offered on sale in Europe by the company that owns the Jawa brand in Europe. The new, made in India, 300 cc Jawa motorcycles are being introduced in Europe by Jawa Moto Spol s.r.o., which was established in 1997 as the successor to the original Jawa company.

Also Read: Jawa Perak Powers Classic Legends' Festive Sales With 2,000 Units

"The company which owns the Jawa brand in Europe, they've picked up a few motorcycles from us, and they are introducing them in Europe. We continue to work with them on that piece. We've started off our supplies into Nepal, so that is one market where we've opened up. We will continue to open up a few more markets closer to India, and for the European piece, the brand owners in the Czech Republic are going to do for the time being," said Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO, Classic Legends Private Limited.

The made-in-India 300 cc Jawa is offered as the Jawa 300 CL in Europe

Jawa Moto Spol also has its own range of motorcycles, including 350 cc motorcycles, as well as a 500 cc adventure touring model in association with an Argentinian brand called RVM. In India, Classic Legends Private Limited produces the Jawa 300, which is also offered by Jawa Moto Spol in Europe. Classic Legends has already started offering its 300 cc Jawa motorcycles in Nepal, and has plans to ramp up production to meet the increasing demand in India, since the new range of Jawa motorcycles has been introduced.

"Manufacturing is something which you can plan for, you can add capacities, you can do what it takes. Unfortunately it takes a little bit of time. So, what we've done is we've planned ahead. We've planned ahead, we've taken calls for those investments, so that we're ready, and we're not caught up in this again," said Joshi, reacting to how Classic Legends intends to meet the customer demand with more supply.

Also Read: Jawa Dealerships To Be Increased To 205 By December 2020

To a question about Classic Legends' plans for the BSA brand, as well as the Yezdi brand, which is rumoured to be offered with an electric powertrain, Joshi did not disclose any plans, and declined to comment on future products. But he did say that there will be a few products that Classic Legends will be coming out with in future and will talk about those in due time.

Jawa Perak
Jawa Perak Front View
Jawa Perak Rear View
Jawa 42 Side View
Jawa 42 Front View
Jawa Forty Two Back View
Jawa Back Side View
Jawa Left Side View
Jawa Right Side View
