Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles To Hold Mega Service Camp In Kerala From February 1, 2024

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has announced a Mega Service Camp for its customers in Kerala, following the success of the previous camp held in Kochi in December. The second service camp will be held in Kozhikode from February 1st to 4th, 2024 and will target owners of Jawa and Yezdi models manufactured and sold during 2019 and 2020.

The camp will offer a meticulous health check for Jawa and Yezdi motorcycles, overseen by the brands and supported by major Original Equipment suppliers.



Owners attending the camp will also be eligible for a complimentary extended warranty based on their motorcycle based on the bike’s health assessment. A dedicated Motorcycle Evaluation Zone will facilitate the assessment of exchange values, streamlining the upgrade process for interested owners. The Mega Service Camp will continue its regional tour, heading to Chennai after Calicut, and subsequently visiting key cities in South India, including Bangalore and Hyderabad.



The camp will be hosted at Supra Scoobikes on Kannur Rd, Puthiyangadi, Kozhikode. Interested individuals can visit the nearest dealership of Jawa and Yezdi motorcycles for more details.