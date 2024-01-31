Login
Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles To Hold Mega Service Camp In Kerala From February 1, 2024

The camp will be held from February 1 to 4 2024.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 31, 2024

Story
  • Mega Service Camp targets 2019-2020 model owners
  • Owners may qualify for a complimentary extended warranty based on motorcycle health assessment
  • Owners can also avail of evaluation services if looking to upgrade

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has announced a Mega Service Camp for its customers in Kerala, following the success of the previous camp held in Kochi in December. The second service camp will be held in Kozhikode from February 1st to 4th, 2024 and will target owners of Jawa and Yezdi models manufactured and sold during 2019 and 2020.

 

Also read: 2024 Jawa 350 Review: In Pictures
 

The camp will offer a meticulous health check for Jawa and Yezdi motorcycles, overseen by the brands and supported by major Original Equipment suppliers.


 Also Read: New Jawa 350 Launched In India 

 

Owners attending the camp will also be eligible for a complimentary extended warranty based on their motorcycle based on the bike’s health assessment. A dedicated Motorcycle Evaluation Zone will facilitate the assessment of exchange values, streamlining the upgrade process for interested owners. The Mega Service Camp will continue its regional tour, heading to Chennai after Calicut, and subsequently visiting key cities in South India, including Bangalore and Hyderabad. 


 Also read: 2024 Jawa 350 Review; Bigger Engine, Lesser Power
 

The camp will be hosted at Supra Scoobikes on Kannur Rd, Puthiyangadi, Kozhikode. Interested individuals can visit the nearest dealership of Jawa and Yezdi motorcycles for more details.

