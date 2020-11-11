Jawa Motorcycle Sales Cross 50,000 Units In India

Classic Legends Private Limited, the company that manufactures and sells Jawa motorcycles in India, has announced a sales milestone of 50,000 Jawa motorcycles. The sales landmark has been achieved in a period of 12 months, and also includes the lockdown period due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company says there were zero inventories during the lockdown period due to the waiting period the brand commands on its motorcycles. Classic Legends announced in a statement that the company continues to expand both its production capacity as well as dealership footprint to cater to the steady rise in demand of Jawa bikes. The dealership footprint across India is expected to cross 200 by December 2020.

Also Read: Jawa Perak Powers Classic Legends' Festive Sales With 2,000 Units

The company announced sales of 2,000 Jawa Perak motorcycles during the festive season in October 2020

Announcing the milestone sales number, Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO, Classic Legends Pvt. Ltd., said, "As the newest entrant in the Indian motorcycle market, we are proud of what we have achieved in such a short duration. As a relatively recent start-up, Classic Legends has readied a full scale production facility to support the three models that we introduced as a part of the resurrection of the Jawa brand, set up an unparalleled and widespread sales network; and have ramped up all our operations constantly to meet customer demands.

"Crossing the milestone of 50,000 motorcycles in a span of an effective 12 months of full operations is of utmost significance for us. This is not just a number but an important marking on our odometer, which points us towards the countless miles we have set out to cover as we keep shifting into higher gears. Considering the very healthy demand that we are seeing and the fact that the current 50k took longer time due to COVID related production challenges, I am confident that the next 50k will come in far lesser time."

Also Read: Jawa Motorcycles To Be Exported To Neighbouring Countries

The company aims to expand its dealership network in India to 205 by December 2020

Classic Legends has also started exporting Jawa motorcycles, with Nepal in the immediate neighbourhood, and also to Europe. Jawa Motorcycles has three motorcycle models in its portfolio, the Jawa, Jawa Forty-Two and the Jawa Perak, India's first factory custom bobber. The company recently marked another sales milestone, of delivering 2,000 Jawa Perak motorcycles during the festive season period of October 2020.

