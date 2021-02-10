Renault Kiger Subcompact SUV India Launch Details Out

It was just yesterday that we told you about Renault India commencing the production of the Kiger at its Chennai facility and now the company is all set to launch the car in the country. Renault announced that it will launch its first subcompact SUV - the Kiger- in India on February 15. Renault has already despatched the cars to its 500 dealerships across the country so that consumers can take a look at the car. The company has said that deliveries of the car will begin from March.

India is the first market to get the Kiger and will also be the base for the production of the car. Renault India is looking to export the car as well from India just like the Kwid and Triber. The Kiger is based on the CMF-A+ platform that has been co-developed by Renault and Nissan. The new Renault Kiger builds on the concept version that was showcased last year and nearly 80 per cent of the design theme has made it to production as the automaker promised.

Production of the Kiger has commenced at the company's Chennai facility

The subcompact SUV sports a more dynamic design language right from the split LED headlamps to the bold grille with the LED DRLs covering the front face. The model continues to sport pronounced wheels arches that accommodate 16-inch steel and diamond-cut alloy wheels, depending on the variant. The arches at the rear are particularly flared and also incorporate the C-shaped LED taillights with the signature pattern.

The Renault Kiger will be offered in 5 other colours

Under the bonnet, the new Renault Kiger will use the same engines like the Nissan Magnite. Renault has confirmed 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol with 98 bhp and 160 Nm of peak torque. There will also be the 1.0-litre three-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol available with 71 bhp and 96 Nm of peak torque. The engines will be paired with a 5-speed gearbox, while the automatic options will include an AMT as well as a CVT.

