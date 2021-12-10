Revolt Begins Operations In Eastern India With Retail Store In Kolkata

Revolt Motors has entered the eastern Indian market by opening its first retail store in Kolkata, West Bengal, the brand's 16th store across the country. According to Revolt Motors, Kolkata is a key market with a huge demand for premium and performance-based electric vehicles. With the growing demand of electric vehicles in the state, the West Bengal government has introduced various initiatives to accelerate the process. The state government is targeting 10 lakh electric vehicle registrations by 2025, and has set up a dedicated EV cell, and has confirmed no road tax and registration charges for electric vehicles.

The Revolt RV 400 is packed with new generation features, like cloud connectivity, synthesised sounds and a dedicated mobile app

With rising petrol prices, Revolt has plans to expand its sales network and strengthen retail presence by entering 59 new cities in India including Chandigarh, Lucknow and the National Capital Region by early 2022. All new stores will be set up by retail partners across key cities. The new retail stores will not only act as sales points for the company, but also give customers a chance to experience Revolt's electric motorcycles, getting to know the design, the charging process and the installation of charging points. Customers can also a sense of their riding patterns after taking a test ride.

With a 108 kg kerb weight, the RV 400 is light and nimble, and handling is quite likeable around corners

Revolt's flagship model, the Revolt RV400 electric motorcycle, comes with a 3 kW (Mid Drive) motor, powered by a 72 V, 3.24 kWh Lithium-Ion battery with a top speed of 85 kmph. The bike can be operated through the MyRevolt App, which offers connectivity features such as bike locator/geo-fencing, customised sounds that can be changed with just a tap on the screen, complete bike diagnostics, battery status, historical data on rides and kilometres done, and also the option of locating the nearest Revolt Switch Station to swap the Revolt electric bike's battery.

The RV400 features three riding modes, Eco, Normal and Sport, each suiting to the riding style and needs of the driver. Also, comes with Upside Down (USD) forks up-front and a fully-adjustable mono shock at the rear. Revolt Motors has witnessed a phenomenal response from buyers for its flagship RV400 which was sold out within minutes of going on sale every time.