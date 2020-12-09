Revolt Intellicorp Increases Prices Of RV 400, RV 300 Electric Motorcycles

Revolt has increased the prices of both, the RV 400 and RV 300

Revolt Intellicorp has revised the prices of the RV 400 and the RV 300 in India. For the RV 400, this is the second instance of a price hike. It first received a price hike in February 2020. The company has also increased the booking amount for its EVs as well. The electric motorcycles stay unchanged in terms of motor specifications, features and design. Here's a look at the new prices of the Revolt RV 400 and the RV 300.

With a 108 kg kerb weight, the RV 400 is light and nimble, and handling is quite likeable around corners

The table below refers to the price increase for the models when you make one-time payment. The new prices are ex-showroom and not on-road. The RV 400 gets a price hike of ₹ 15,000 while the RV 300 gets a price hike of ₹ 10,000. The booking amounts for both electric motorcycles increase by ₹ 4,000 and ₹ 5,200 respectively.

Revolt Models New Price Old Price Difference RV 400 ₹ 1,18,999 Rs 1,03,999 ₹ 15,000 RV 300 ₹ 94,999 ₹ 84,999 ₹ 10,000 Booking Amount New Price Old Price Difference RV 400 ₹ 7,999 ₹ 3,999 ₹ 4,000 RV 300 ₹ 7,199 ₹ 2,999 ₹ 5,200

The table illustrates the differences in the company's My Revolt plan for the RV 400 and the RV 300. The old 38 month plan has been scrapped for both models. The company has introduced a shorter 24 month plan and a 36 month plan for RV 400 and the RV 300. There is not a big difference between the EMIs for the 36 month and the 38 month plan.

New My Revolt Plan (RV 400) Old My Revolt Plan (RV 400) Difference 24 months ( ₹ 6,075 per month) NA NA 36 months ( ₹ 4,399 per month) 38 months ( ₹ 3,999 per month) ₹ 400 New My Revolt Plan (RV 300) Old My Revolt Plan (RV 300) Difference 24 months ( ₹ 4,383 per month) NA NA 36 months ( ₹ 3,174 per month) 38 months ( ₹ 2,999 per month) ₹ 175

