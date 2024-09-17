New Revolt RV1 Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

Revolt is all set to launch an all-new electric motorcycle today in India. Likely to be named the AW1, the new bike is expected to sit below the current RZ400 in the company’s lineup. The motorcycle had once been spotted by us during one of its test runs, giving us a glimpse into what it would look like upon launch.

The upcoming motorcycle is expected to sit below the current RZ400 in the company’s lineup

Our spy shots revealed that the all-electric motorcycle will get styling cues such as the circular headlamp with LED lighting, multi-spoke alloy wheels, a sleek tail section, and new grab rails. Also, the profile of the rear tyre appeared to be quite chunky compared to the RV400. We also expect the new electric motorcycle to be offered with some of the features and tech on the RV400.

As per reports, the new motorcycle is expected to have two battery pack options and will use more basic cycle parts than the RV400. This includes the use of more conventional telescopic forks up front and twin-shocks at the rear along with a move to a chain-drive system compared to the RV400 belt-drive.

Battery options are likely to include a 2.2 kWh and a 3.2 kWh unit offering a range of up to 150 km on a full charge and come paired with a 2 kW motor. The motorcycle will also reportedly get a reverse mode.







