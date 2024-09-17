New Revolt RV1 Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
Published on September 17, 2024
Highlights
Revolt is all set to launch an all-new electric motorcycle today in India. Likely to be named the AW1, the new bike is expected to sit below the current RZ400 in the company’s lineup. The motorcycle had once been spotted by us during one of its test runs, giving us a glimpse into what it would look like upon launch.
The upcoming motorcycle is expected to sit below the current RZ400 in the company’s lineup
Our spy shots revealed that the all-electric motorcycle will get styling cues such as the circular headlamp with LED lighting, multi-spoke alloy wheels, a sleek tail section, and new grab rails. Also, the profile of the rear tyre appeared to be quite chunky compared to the RV400. We also expect the new electric motorcycle to be offered with some of the features and tech on the RV400.
As per reports, the new motorcycle is expected to have two battery pack options and will use more basic cycle parts than the RV400. This includes the use of more conventional telescopic forks up front and twin-shocks at the rear along with a move to a chain-drive system compared to the RV400 belt-drive.
Battery options are likely to include a 2.2 kWh and a 3.2 kWh unit offering a range of up to 150 km on a full charge and come paired with a 2 kW motor. The motorcycle will also reportedly get a reverse mode.
Revolt is all set to launch a new motorcycle today in the Indian market. Here is the bike under wraps from the launch venue.
We had once spied the motorcycle during one of its test runs.
The all-electric motorcycle is expected to be named the AW1.
The electric bike will likely sit below the RZ400 in the company's lineup.
The launch of Revolt's motorcycle is set to begin in a few minutes.
Revolt states that its motorcycles have covered a total of 54 crore kilometers in the country.
The company has just stated that it plans to expand its existing dealership network of around 130 dealerships to 500 dealerships by the end of the year.
Revolt has unveiled its new electric commuter motorcycle called the RV1
The RV1 has a payload capacity of 250 kg.
The motorcycle gets disc brakes on both ends.
The motorcycle gets LED headlamps and an LCD display. Another highlight is the presence of a Reverse mode.
The motorcycle can be had with two battery packs, either a 2.2 kWh unit (Claimed Range: 100 km) or a 3.24 kWh setup (Claimed Range: 160 km).
Finally, the price, the RV1 will be offered at an introductory price tag of Rs 84,990, while the RV1+ with the larger battery can be had for Rs 99,990 (all prices, ex-showroom).