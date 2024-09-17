Login
New Revolt RV1 Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

Revolt has launched its new motorcycle named the RV1
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 17, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

    Revolt is all set to launch an all-new electric motorcycle today in India. Likely to be named the AW1, the new bike is expected to sit below the current RZ400 in the company’s lineup. The motorcycle had once been spotted by us during one of its test runs, giving us a glimpse into what it would look like upon launch. 

     

    Also ReadRevolt AW1 Electric Motorcycle Launch Today: Here’s What To Expect
     

    Revolt upcoming electric motorcycle spied carandbike edited 3

    The upcoming motorcycle is expected to sit below the current RZ400  in the company’s lineup

     

    Our spy shots revealed that the all-electric motorcycle will get styling cues such as the circular headlamp with LED lighting, multi-spoke alloy wheels, a sleek tail section, and new grab rails. Also, the profile of the rear tyre appeared to be quite chunky compared to the RV400. We also expect the new electric motorcycle to be offered with some of the features and tech on the RV400.

     

    Also Read: Exclusive: Upcoming Revolt Electric Motorcycle Spied Before Launch


    As per reports, the new motorcycle is expected to have two battery pack options and will use more basic cycle parts than the RV400. This includes the use of more conventional telescopic forks up front and twin-shocks at the rear along with a move to a chain-drive system compared to the RV400 belt-drive. 

     

    Also ReadOla Launches Roadster Series Of Electric Motorcycles In India; Prices Start At Rs. 75,000
     

    Battery options are likely to include a 2.2 kWh and a 3.2 kWh unit offering a range of up to 150 km on a full charge and come paired with a 2 kW motor. The motorcycle will also reportedly get a reverse mode.




     

    3:30 PM
    Sep 17, 2024

    Revolt is all set to launch a new motorcycle today in the Indian market. Here is the bike under wraps from the launch venue.

    Whats App Image 2024 09 17 at 15 14 10 0ab37b51

     

     

    3:45 PM
    Sep 17, 2024

    We had once spied the motorcycle during one of its test runs.

    Revolt upcoming electric motorcycle spied carandbike edited 3
    4:00 PM
    Sep 17, 2024

    The all-electric motorcycle is expected to be named the AW1.

     

    Whats App Image 2024 09 17 at 16 03 31 b94bbafb
    4:30 PM
    Sep 17, 2024

    The electric bike will likely sit below the RZ400 in the company's lineup.

    Revolt upcoming electric motorcycle spied carandbike edited 5
    6:10 PM
    Sep 17, 2024

    The launch of Revolt's motorcycle is set to begin in a few minutes.

     

    Whats App Image 2024 09 17 at 18 09 38 77b11eef

     

    6:15 PM
    Sep 17, 2024

    Revolt states that its motorcycles have covered a total of 54 crore kilometers in the country.

     

    Whats App Image 2024 09 17 at 18 15 07 56e5b73a
    6:28 PM
    Sep 17, 2024

    The company has just stated that it plans to expand its existing dealership network of around 130 dealerships to 500 dealerships by the end of the year.

    Whats App Image 2024 09 17 at 18 31 07 1cf6f19b
    6:35 PM
    Sep 17, 2024

    Revolt has unveiled its new electric commuter motorcycle called the RV1

    Whats App Image 2024 09 17 at 18 36 44 39b59c1e
    Whats App Image 2024 09 17 at 18 41 46 75e0d770
    Whats App Image 2024 09 17 at 18 37 40 9ae750bc
    6:25 PM
    Sep 17, 2024

    The RV1 has a payload capacity of 250 kg.

    Whats App Image 2024 09 17 at 18 39 36 82d7a050
    6:30 PM
    Sep 17, 2024

    The motorcycle gets disc brakes on both ends.

    Whats App Image 2024 09 17 at 18 41 46 75e0d770
    6:44 PM
    Sep 17, 2024

    The motorcycle gets LED headlamps and an LCD display. Another highlight is the presence of a Reverse mode.

    Whats App Image 2024 09 17 at 18 43 45 d0b9400e
    Whats App Image 2024 09 17 at 18 43 46 ab5975a1
    Whats App Image 2024 09 17 at 18 52 46 7239ebd0
    6:37 PM
    Sep 17, 2024

    The motorcycle can be had with two battery packs, either a 2.2 kWh unit (Claimed Range: 100 km) or a 3.24 kWh setup (Claimed Range: 160 km).

    Whats App Image 2024 09 17 at 18 45 56 fece813b
    6:45 PM
    Sep 17, 2024

    Finally, the price, the RV1 will be offered at an introductory price tag of Rs 84,990, while the RV1+ with the larger battery can be had for Rs 99,990 (all prices, ex-showroom).

    Whats App Image 2024 09 17 at 18 41 47 f58599e6
    • Home
    • News
    • Bikes
    • New Revolt RV1 Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
