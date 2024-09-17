Login
Revolt AW1 Electric Motorcycle Launch Today: Here’s What To Expect

New electric motorcycle is expected to be positioned below the current RZ400.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 17, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • New electric motorcycle expected to sit below the RV400
  • To get a more conventional telescopic fork and twin-shock sespension set-up
  • To be offered with two battery pack options

Revolt Motorcycles is set to launch a new electric motorcycle in the Indian market. The new motorcycle, likely to be called the AW1, is expected to sit below the current RZ400 and will feature a street-naked design.
 

Also read: Exclusive: Upcoming Revolt Electric Motorcycle Spied Before Launch
 

Based on the spy images obtained by us, the new AW1 gets a new circular headlamp with LED lighting and a chrome bezel. The multi-spoke alloy wheels are new, while the tail lamp continues to be similar to the RV400. The tail section is sleek and features a new grab rail at the back. Also, the profile of the rear tyre is quite chunky compared to the RV400.
 

Revolt upcoming electric motorcycle spied carandbike edited 5

As per reports, the new motorcycle is expected to have two battery pack options and will use more basic cycle parts than the RV400. This includes the use of more conventional telescopic forks up front and twin-shocks at the rear along with a move to a chain-drive system compared to the RV400 belt-drive. Battery options are set to include a 2.2 kWh and a 3.2 kWh unit offering a range of up to 150 km on a full charge and come paired with a 2 kW motor. The motorcycle is also reported to get a reverse mode as well.

 

Also Read: Ola Launches Roadster Series Of Electric Motorcycles In India; Prices Start At Rs. 75,000

 

We expect the new electric motorcycle to also miss out on some of the features and tech of the RV400 given its expected positioning.
 

Expect more details on the motorcycle to be unveiled later today at the time of launch.

# Revolt Motors# Revolt electric bike# Revolt AW1# Revolt Electric Vehicles# Revolt Electric Motorcycles# Bikes# Electric Two-wheelers
