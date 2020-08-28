Revolt To Launch Multiple New Models In 2021

On the sidelines of the launch of Revolt's Mumbai store, the electric bike maker revealed that it is working on numerous new models for 2021. "We are working on platforms so you can expect multiple products," said Rahul Sharma, founder of Revolt Motors. Sharma told carandbike that his company plans on going pan-India in 2021, with the Mumbai store being its 12th in the country. The electric bike maker claims that its vehicles have run over 50 lakh kilometres, though the company hasn't shared any details about the actual number of bikes it has sold. The electric bike maker also stated that it has plans to go pan-India in 2021.

The Revolt RV 400 is packed with new generation features, like cloud connectivity, synthesised sounds and a dedicated mobile app

Sharma, who is also the co-founder of Micromax Informatics said that India's 2-wheeler market could have up to 40 EVs by 2023 if the regulatory environment was favourable. He stated that a lot of the learning from Micromax has been poured into Revolt. He cited examples of the fact that many people from Micromax had crossed over to Revolt including its former head of marketing Shubhodeep Pal, who now is the CMO for Revolt.

The Revolt RV 400 has smooth and linear acceleration and reaches 60-65 kmph fairly briskly

"Of course, of course, that is why, you know, for me it was a very natural extension to move from mobile phones to electric vehicles because if you see the worldwide background of those people who started electric vehicle companies is actually technology. If you see Tesla Elon Musk's background is PayPal. If you see Gogoro in Taiwan, they're all ex HTC guys," said Sharma stating that most EV startups have founders who have a background in consumer technology.

Revolt has also pioneered the idea of swap stations in India which is why it believes that it can go pan-India and have numerous models in its portfolio. He believes battery technology is simpler than the internal combustion engine. Sharma revealed that 75 per cent of the users have changed the battery once while up to 33 per cent of its user base are now regularly utilising the swap stations.

