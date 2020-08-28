Revolt To Begin Operations In Mumbai Soon; Going Pan-India In 2021

Revolt Motors, the Gurugram based start-up, is launching its 12th store and first one in Mumbai. The electric bike maker claims that its vehicles have run over 50 lakh kilometres, though the company hasn't shared any details about the actual number of bikes it has sold. The electric bike maker also stated that it has plans to go pan-India in 2021.The company began its India operations in 2019 and its portfolio consists of the RV 400 and the RV 300 electric motorcycles. Revolt says that the waiting period of its artificial intelligence enabled motorcycles, including the flagship Revolt RV400, has been brought down from five months to just 90 days.

The Revolt RV 400 is offered with only the MyRevoltPlan payment option, starting at ₹ 3,499 per month.

Revolt is Sharma's second venture after Micromax, the prominent smartphone maker which was once the leading smartphone brand in India. While he still also remains a part of Micromax, Revolt is something he focusses on a lot. Sharma told carandbike before the launch that Revolt has plans to go pan-India next year as the COVID19 pandemic has slowed down the process.

The Revolt RV 400 is packed with new generation features, like cloud connectivity, synthesised sounds and a dedicated mobile app.

Even though the Mumbai store is the 12th one for the company, there are not huge plans to have many stores pan India. The company plans on using an online model to go pan-India, using its stores mostly for showing off its bikes like a company would, at experience centres. Revolt is focussing on its leveraging its subscription service which and Sharma claims that 80 per cent of the consumers are opting for subscription over the standard model of paying.

