Revolt IntelliCorp Begins Deliveries Of Its EVs In Chennai And Ahmedabad

Revolt Intellicorp has begun deliveries of its RV 400 and the RV 300 electric motorcycles in Chennai and Ahmedabad. The company began selling its EVs last year, in Delhi and Pune and is now expanding its footprint to more cities in India. Revolt had already established new sales touchpoints in Ahmedabad, Chennai and Hyderabad earlier in 2020. The deliveries were supposed to have begun earlier but the Coronavirus pandemic disrupted the delivery schedule and the supply lines of the company. Revolt says that the waiting period of its artificial intelligence enabled motorcycles, including the flagship Revolt RV400, has been brought down from five months to just 90 days for orders starting March onwards.

(The Revolt RV 400 is offered with only the MyRevoltPlan payment option, starting at ₹ 3,499 per month)

The Revolt RV400 comes with benefits such as unlimited battery warranty (8 years or 1,50,000 km), free maintenance benefits (3 years or 30,000 km), product warranty (5 years or 75,000 km) and insurance (1 year company owned, 5 years third-party). The Revolt RV400 is powered by a 3.24 kWh lithium-ion battery that generates 72V of power and comes with a claimed maximum range of 150 km on a single charge. The RV400 has a claimed top speed of 85 kmph. The RV400 gets a ground clearance of 215 mm which works well for Indian roads. The batteries are portable and they can be charged fully in four and a half hours.

(The Revolt RV 400 is a decent-looking motorcycle with its sharp and muscular design)

Revolt electric motorcycles are available at monthly payment plans, starting at ₹ 3,499 for the RV 400 and at ₹ 2,999 per month for the RV 300. The monthly subscription plan under the My Revolt Plan continues, but the company has also introduced the Revolt Cash Down plan, under which customers can make a one-time payment to buy a Revolt electric motorcycle.

