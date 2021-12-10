Revolt Strengthens Retail Footprint, Opens New Store In Madurai

Revolt Motors has strengthened its retail footprint in southern India by opening its new store Madurai, Tamil Nadu. This is the company's first store in Madurai and the 17th retail store across the country. According to the company, with the growing demand for electric vehicles in Tamil Nadu, Revolt Motors will open two more retail stores in Coimbatore and Vijayawada. The Tamil Nadu government is also offering incentives to electric vehicle original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) ranging from full reimbursement of state GST paid on vehicle sales to exemptions from electricity tax for manufacturing units and 15-25 per cent subsidy on land cost.

Revolt RV 400 introduced in new colour option a few months ago.

There's also full exemption from motor vehicle taxes on battery electric vehicles until 2022, as well as creation of EV parks in major auto manufacturing hubs and locations. The Andhra Pradesh government also has introduced several policies to encourage faster adoption and manufacturing of electric vehicles in the state. The state government offers various subsidies for customers like 100% road tax exemption for newly-purchased EVs. Andhra Pradesh's EV policy supports every aspect of electric mobility and is focussed on accelerating the adoption of EV.

The Revolt RV 400 is packed with new generation features, like cloud connectivity, synthesised sounds and a dedicated mobile app

According to Revolt Motors, the company is bullish about the expansion and looks forward to increased demand from EV buyers in these states. In order to fulfil increasing customer demand, Revolt Motors plans to expand its sales network and retail presence further by entering more than 50 new cities in India, including Chandigarh, Lucknow and the National Capital Region by early 2022. All the new stores will be set up by retail partners across the key cities. The new retail stores will not only act as sales points for the company, but also give customers a chance to experience Revolt's electric motorcycles, getting to know the design, the charging process and the installation of charging points. Customers can also a sense of their riding patterns after taking a test ride.