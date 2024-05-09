Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mahindra Bolero Neo PlusForce Motors Trax Cruiser2024 Skoda SuperbToyota Urban Cruiser TaisorHyundai Creta N Line
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Maruti Suzuki New SwiftHyundai New Kona ElectricMercedes-Benz EQS SUVMG Marvel XNissan Qashqai
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Aprilia RS 660Aprilia Tuono 660Aprilia Tuareg 660Ather RiztaSuzuki V-Strom 800 DE
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Royal Enfield Classic 350 BobberKeeway Benda Dark FlagKeeway Benda LFS 700KTM 890 DukeNorton V4CR
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Revolt RV400 And RV400 BRZ Prices Revised: Now Starts At Rs 1.43 Lakh

Revolt Motors says it's managed to reduce prices on the RV400 and RV400 BRZ by optimising production costs for spare parts and batteries.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 9, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The Revolt RV400 and RV400 BRZ are now priced at Rs. 1.49 lakh and Rs. 1.43 lakh, respectively.
  • Revolt is offering an additional flat Rs 10,000 discount on both e-bikes.
  • Customers trading in their existing bikes get an extra Rs. 5,000 off.

Revolt Motors has revised the prices on the RV400 and RV400 BRZ electric motorcycles in its lineup, making them more affordable than before. Both models are cheaper by Rs. 5,000, with the RV400 priced at Rs. 1.50 lakh, while the RV400 BRZ is priced at Rs. 1.43 lakh (ex-showroom). The company said the price cut was made to make the e-bikes more accessible to customers. The Revolt RV400 has been on sale for a while now, whereas the RV400 BRZ was launched earlier this year. 

 

Revolt RV 400 BRZ 2

 

Revolt says it's been able to reduce prices through cost efficiencies and has passed it on to customers. The company achieved the same by optimising production costs for spare parts and batteries.

 

Speaking about the price cut, Anjali Rattan, Co-Chairperson of RattanIndia Enterprises Limited, the parent company of Revolt Motors, expressed her excitement, saying, “We are delighted to unveil this new pricing and exclusive offers to ensure our electric bikes deliver the best value possible. Customer satisfaction remains our utmost priority, and we are committed to making high-quality, environmentally friendly mobility accessible to all.”

 

Also Read: Okaya Ferrato Disruptor Electric Motorcycle Launched At Rs 1.60 Lakh; Has 4 kWh Battery, 129 KM Range

 

Revolt RV 400

 

Revolt Motors is offering special offers on the models in its quest to make electric bikes even more affordable. Both the RV400 and RV400 BRZ get an additional flat discount of Rs. 10,000, which brings the final price down to Rs. 1.40 lakh on the RV400 and Rs. 1.33 lakh (ex-showroom) on the RV400 BRZ. However, the company has not revealed how long the discounts will last. Moreover, customers wanting to trade in their existing bikes for the new RV400 and RV400 BRZ get an extra Rs. 5,000 off.

 

The Revolt RV400 and RV400 BRZ use the same 3 kW mid-drive electric motor. Power comes from the 3.24 kWh battery pack, which promises a range of 150 km (claimed) on a single charge. The company says the e-bikes can be fully charged from 0-100 per cent in 4.5 hours. The models also get a digital console, connected tech via the MyRevolt mobile app, riding modes, and more. The RV400 range takes on the Tork Kratos R, Oxo Hop, Oben Rorr, and more in the e-bike segment. 

 

# Revolt Motors# Revolt electric bike# Revolt RV 400 electric motorcycle# Revolt RV400 electric motorcycle# Revolt RV 400# Revolt bikes discount# Bikes# Electric Two-wheelers# Two Wheelers
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Research More on Revolt RV400

Revolt RV400
7.5

Revolt RV400

Starts at ₹ 1.32 - 1.44 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View RV400 Specifications
View RV400 Features

Popular Revolt Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

    Based on transmission choices, the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift is offered in 5 variants, across 11 trims, priced from Rs. .6.49 lakh to Rs. 9.65 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 6.49 Lakh
    Maruti Suzuki is set to launch the new fourth-gen Swift hatchback in India today. Here are all the details.
    New Maruti Suzuki Swift Launch LIVE Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
    The fourth-generation Maruti Suzuki Swift is all set to be launched in India today. Here's what we know so far about the latest iteration of one of India's most loved hatchbacks.
    New Maruti Suzuki Swift Launch Today: Here's What To Expect
    Positioned between the M4 Competition and M4 CSL
    543bhp BMW M4 CS Breaks Cover
    According to the data shared by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), compared to the 17,40,649 vehicles sold during the same month in 2023, the auto industry saw a growth of 26.74 per cent YoY. 
    India’s Total Vehicle Retails Grew 27% In April 2024, At 22.06 Lakh Units
    This system eliminates the need for manual clutch operation while offering two modes of functioning.
    BMW Motorrad Goes Clutchless, Introduces Automated Shift Assistant
    The Defender line-up now also gets the option of captain seats for the second row and a new 110 Sedona edition.
    Land Rover Defender Updated With New Powertrains, Seating Options
    India Yamaha Motor is now offering two new colours on the FZ-S Fi Version 4.0 DLX – Ice Fluo-Vermillion and Cyber Green. The motorcycle with new colours is priced at Rs. 1.3 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Yamaha FZ-S Fi Version 4.0 DLX Now Gets New Colours; Priced At Rs. 1.3 Lakh
    Kawasaki India does not have the Ninja 400 listed on its website anymore. The motorcycle was sold in India as a CBU and was priced exactly the same as the Ninja 500, which led it to be discontinued.
    Kawasaki Ninja 400 Discontinued In India; Ninja 500 To Take Over
    KTM is all set to re-enter the road-going sportbike segment, with the 990 RC R motorcycle. The motorcycle has been in development for a long time and now and will be launched globally in 2025.
    KTM 990 RC R Sportbike Prototype Revealed; Launch In 2025
    At this introductory price, it undercuts the standard model by Rs 5,000.
    Revolt RV400 BRZ Launched At Rs 1.38 lakh
    Aside from the new paint finish, Revolt has not made any changes to the RV400.
    Revolt RV400 Electric Motorcycle Gets A New Lightning Yellow Colour
    The RV400 is priced at Rs 1.39 lakh and is available for sale on Flipkart
    Revolt Motors Launches RV400 In Eclipse Red Colour
    The India Blue edition is a limited-run model, and availability will be on a first-come, first-served basis.
    Revolt RV400 Cricket Edition Launched; Wears 'India Blue' Paint
    Six brands under investigation for FAME-II violations have been granted a few more weeks' time to return amounts claimed as subsidy.
    Revolt Motors Returns Rs 50 Crore Claimed As Subsidy Under FAME-II Scheme
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch
Mahindra Scorpio-N
Mahindra XUV300
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved