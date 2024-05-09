Revolt RV400 And RV400 BRZ Prices Revised: Now Starts At Rs 1.43 Lakh

Revolt Motors has revised the prices on the RV400 and RV400 BRZ electric motorcycles in its lineup, making them more affordable than before. Both models are cheaper by Rs. 5,000, with the RV400 priced at Rs. 1.50 lakh, while the RV400 BRZ is priced at Rs. 1.43 lakh (ex-showroom). The company said the price cut was made to make the e-bikes more accessible to customers. The Revolt RV400 has been on sale for a while now, whereas the RV400 BRZ was launched earlier this year.

Revolt says it's been able to reduce prices through cost efficiencies and has passed it on to customers. The company achieved the same by optimising production costs for spare parts and batteries.

Speaking about the price cut, Anjali Rattan, Co-Chairperson of RattanIndia Enterprises Limited, the parent company of Revolt Motors, expressed her excitement, saying, “We are delighted to unveil this new pricing and exclusive offers to ensure our electric bikes deliver the best value possible. Customer satisfaction remains our utmost priority, and we are committed to making high-quality, environmentally friendly mobility accessible to all.”

Revolt Motors is offering special offers on the models in its quest to make electric bikes even more affordable. Both the RV400 and RV400 BRZ get an additional flat discount of Rs. 10,000, which brings the final price down to Rs. 1.40 lakh on the RV400 and Rs. 1.33 lakh (ex-showroom) on the RV400 BRZ. However, the company has not revealed how long the discounts will last. Moreover, customers wanting to trade in their existing bikes for the new RV400 and RV400 BRZ get an extra Rs. 5,000 off.

The Revolt RV400 and RV400 BRZ use the same 3 kW mid-drive electric motor. Power comes from the 3.24 kWh battery pack, which promises a range of 150 km (claimed) on a single charge. The company says the e-bikes can be fully charged from 0-100 per cent in 4.5 hours. The models also get a digital console, connected tech via the MyRevolt mobile app, riding modes, and more. The RV400 range takes on the Tork Kratos R, Oxo Hop, Oben Rorr, and more in the e-bike segment.