New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Road To Freedom Contest Winner Announced

The carandbike #RoadToFreedom giveaway contest has a winner and it is time to declare who takes home the grand prize - A Royal Enfield motorcycle.

| Updated:
eye
0  Views
expand View Photos

Our expansive country promises a different landscape and different culture at every 100 kilometres and it is best enjoyed when you are saddled up on a motorcycle. carandbike's #RoadToFreedom contest aimed at celebrating India's love for open roads and motorcycles, as well as the role that Indian automakers have played in keeping that dream alive. In fact, our #RoadToFreedom campaign garnered over three lakh views online with an overwhelming amount of support from you all and is a testimony of how much we miss the open roads. And now, it is time to announce the winner for the #RoadToFreedom contest who truly gets to embrace the open roads on their brand new Royal Enfield motorcycles.

38inrjk4

Rahul Kumar has won the #RoadToFreedom contest and takes home the Royal Enfield motorcycle

And the winner of the carandbike #RoadToFreedom contest is Rahul Kumar. The contest received over 50,000 entries across our social media platforms over four weeks, and the winner was chosen randomly by a computer algorithm from the eligible entries to keep the contest fair for all participants. Rahul will take home the Royal Enfield Classic in the new BS6 avatar as the grand prize of the contest.

0 Comments

We look forward to chatting with Rahul Kumar on carandbike live very soon. So make sure to tune into carandbike Live on Friday, August 28, 2020, at 10 am to know more about his experience participating in the competition, his travel plans in the future and what he thinks about the #RoadToFreedom.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

Honda Teases New 200 cc Motorcycle; Launch Soon Honda Teases New 200 cc Motorcycle; Launch Soon
Anand Mahindra Calls The Thar A 'Raja' Of The Road Anand Mahindra Calls The Thar A 'Raja' Of The Road
Toyota Sees Higher Vehicle Output In Japan In September Toyota Sees Higher Vehicle Output In Japan In September
Road To Freedom Contest Winner Announced Road To Freedom Contest Winner Announced
Uber's Ex CSO Helped Cover Up Silicon Valley's Biggest Heist: Report  Uber's Ex CSO Helped Cover Up Silicon Valley's Biggest Heist: Report 
Kia Sonet Gets 6523 Bookings In One Day Kia Sonet Gets 6523 Bookings In One Day
Vehicle Owners Must Have A Valid PUC Certificate To Renew Insurance: IRDAI Vehicle Owners Must Have A Valid PUC Certificate To Renew Insurance: IRDAI
MG Gloster Spied Testing Again; Ready For A Festive Season Launch MG Gloster Spied Testing Again; Ready For A Festive Season Launch
Petrol Prices Increased By Up To 20 Paise; Diesel Remain Unchanged Petrol Prices Increased By Up To 20 Paise; Diesel Remain Unchanged
Tesla's Soaring Stock Breaches The $2,000 Mark Ahead Of Share Split Tesla's Soaring Stock Breaches The $2,000 Mark Ahead Of Share Split
India's Crude Imports Fall To Lowest In Over A Decade In July India's Crude Imports Fall To Lowest In Over A Decade In July
China's Budget EV Maker Kandi Eyes Setting Up North American Manufacturing Plant China's Budget EV Maker Kandi Eyes Setting Up North American Manufacturing Plant
Tesla Seeks Approval For Sensor That Could Detect Child Left In Hot Cars Tesla Seeks Approval For Sensor That Could Detect Child Left In Hot Cars
Volkswagen Begins Production Of ID.4 Electric SUV In Germany Volkswagen Begins Production Of ID.4 Electric SUV In Germany
CEAT Tyres Partners With ReadyAssist To Offer Roadside Assistance CEAT Tyres Partners With ReadyAssist To Offer Roadside Assistance

Latest Bikes

BGauss B8

BGauss B8

₹ 62,999
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
BGauss A2

BGauss A2

₹ 52,499
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Hero Xtreme 160R

Hero Xtreme 160R

₹ 99,950
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Triumph Tiger 900

Triumph Tiger 900

₹ 13.7 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Ampere Magnus Pro

Ampere Magnus Pro

₹ 73,990
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
BMW F900XR

BMW F900XR

₹ 10.5 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
BMW F900R

BMW F900R

₹ 9.9 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Bajaj Dominar 250

Bajaj Dominar 250

₹ 1.6 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin

Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin

₹ 15.35 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)

Popular Bike Models

Royal Enfield Classic 350
Royal Enfield Classic 350
₹ 1.6 - 1.85 Lakh *
Hero Splendor Plus
Hero Splendor Plus
₹ 60,350 - 63,860 *
Bajaj Pulsar 125
Bajaj Pulsar 125
₹ 69,997 - 79,091 *
Hero Passion Pro i3S
Hero Passion Pro i3S
₹ 64,990 - 67,190 *
Honda CB Shine
Honda CB Shine
₹ 68,812 - 73,512 *
Honda Activa 5G
Honda Activa 5G
₹ 54,632 - 56,897 *
Hero Super Splendor
Hero Super Splendor
₹ 67,300 - 70,800 *
Honda Activa 6G
Honda Activa 6G
₹ 65,419 - 66,919 *
View More
Jawa 300 2
x
MS Dhoni, Retired, Gifts Himself This. Wife Sakshi Shares A Glimpse
MS Dhoni, Retired, Gifts Himself This. Wife Sakshi Shares A Glimpse
Kia Sonet Gets 6523 Bookings In One Day
Kia Sonet Gets 6523 Bookings In One Day
Vehicle Owners Must Have A Valid PUC Certificate To Renew Insurance: IRDAI
Vehicle Owners Must Have A Valid PUC Certificate To Renew Insurance: IRDAI
2020 Mahindra Thar Unveiled; Launch In October
2020 Mahindra Thar Unveiled; Launch In October
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities