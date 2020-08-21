Road To Freedom Contest Winner Announced

Our expansive country promises a different landscape and different culture at every 100 kilometres and it is best enjoyed when you are saddled up on a motorcycle. carandbike's #RoadToFreedom contest aimed at celebrating India's love for open roads and motorcycles, as well as the role that Indian automakers have played in keeping that dream alive. In fact, our #RoadToFreedom campaign garnered over three lakh views online with an overwhelming amount of support from you all and is a testimony of how much we miss the open roads. And now, it is time to announce the winner for the #RoadToFreedom contest who truly gets to embrace the open roads on their brand new Royal Enfield motorcycles.

Rahul Kumar has won the #RoadToFreedom contest and takes home the Royal Enfield motorcycle

And the winner of the carandbike #RoadToFreedom contest is Rahul Kumar. The contest received over 50,000 entries across our social media platforms over four weeks, and the winner was chosen randomly by a computer algorithm from the eligible entries to keep the contest fair for all participants. Rahul will take home the Royal Enfield Classic in the new BS6 avatar as the grand prize of the contest.

We look forward to chatting with Rahul Kumar on carandbike live very soon. So make sure to tune into carandbike Live on Friday, August 28, 2020, at 10 am to know more about his experience participating in the competition, his travel plans in the future and what he thinks about the #RoadToFreedom.

