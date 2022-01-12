  • Home
Road, Transport And Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari Tests Positive For Covid-19

This is the second time that Nitin Gadkari has tested positive for Covid-19 after September 2021.
authorBy Shams Raza Naqvi
12-Jan-22 01:32 PM IST
Union Road, Transport and Highways minister Nitin Gadkari has said that he has tested positive for Covid-19. In a tweet put out late on Tuesday night Gadkari said, "I have tested positive for Covid 19 today with mild symptoms. Following all the necessary protocols, I have isolated myself and I am under home quarantine. I request all those who have come in contact with me to isolate themselves and get tested."

This is the second time that Nitin Gadkari has tested positive for Covid-19. Earlier in September 2021, as well India's Road, Transport and Highways Minister had contacted the virus. Gadkari is pne of several senior politicians across the country including a few Chief Ministers who have tested positive amidst a surge of Covid-19 cases during the third wave of the pandemic.
