Rolls-Royce Reveals New Cullinan ‘Inspired By Fashion’ Series

Rolls-Royce has revealed new ‘Inspired by Fashion’ variants of the Cullinan and Cullinan Black Badge. Revealed at the Art Basel in Milan, the new range is available for order with each getting some unique touches reflecting the latest trends in fashion. The new range comparises of two ‘prêt-à-porter’ (ready to wear) collection – the Re-Belle based on the standard Cullinan and the Fu-Shion.

Rolls-Royce Cullinan Re-Belle in Lime Green

“With ‘Cullinan – Inspired by Fashion’ we drew inspiration from the world of our patrons – individuals with eclectic tastes who define trends and influence current movements in the fields of art, fashion and design”, says Celina Mettang, Bespoke Colour and Material Designer, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars.

Rolls-Royce Cullinan Re-Belle Interior

The Re-Belle series features the use of more vivid exterior colours along with a complementing interior. There are four exterior colours available – Lime Green, Gunmetal, Wildberry and Arctic White. This can be paired with either a Arctic White or Cashmere Grey leather upholstery with Lime green or Peony Pink highlights. The dashboard additionally features a handwoven stainless-steel fabric fascia said to be inspired by the metallic apparel seen on this year’s catwalks. The lower dashboard also gets a new Cashmere Grey piano veneer finish.

Rolls-Royce Cullinan Fu-Shion Interior

The Fu-Shion meanwhile gets the more subdued trimmings of the Black Badge complemented by more restrained colours choices. These include Military Green, Burnout grey, Forge Yellow or Tempest Grey. These colourways can be paired with a tri-tone Military Green, Navy Blue and Mandarin (highlights) or a Arctic White, Cashmere Grey and Forge Yellow (highlights) interior. The interior colour scheme is further accented by Navy Blue piano veneer on the lower dashboard.

Starlight headliner extends into the tailgate; ‘Inspired By Fashion’ range also gets tailgate mounted seating.

The ‘Inspired By Fashion’ collection also comes equipped with the Viewing Suite – foldaway seats on the tailgate to let people enjoy the outdoors. The ‘Inspired By Fashion’ range also gets an all-new Starlight Tailgate featuring 192 illuminating elements that acts as an extension to the Starlight headliner.

The company is also offering bespoke luggage pieces to match the interior of each commissioned car.