New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Ross Brawn Sees Schumacher Like Traits In Leclerc 

Vettel is leaving the team at the end of 2020 while Ferrari has earmarked Leclerc as its star for the future handing him a long term 5 year contract.

Sahil Gupta By  Sahil Gupta | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Ross Brawn Sees Schumacher Like Traits In Leclerc  expand View Photos

Highlights

  • Brawn compared Leclerc to Schumacher and Hamilton
  • Leclerc leads Vettel by 57 points in the 2020 championship
  • He has been earmarked as a Ferrari star with a 5 year contract

F1's technical director and the former technical head at Ferrari and the owner of the Brawn GP team, Ross Brawn has revealed that he sees Michael Schumacher like traits in Ferrari star Charles Leclerc. Leclerc who has been saddled with an underperforming Ferrari has collected 57 more than his four-time world championship-winning teammate Sebastian Vettel in the same machinery. 

It was another very strong performance from Charles and he continues to give Ferrari motivation for next year after what has been a very challenging campaign so far. The team will know that when they are able to give him a more competitive car, he will deliver the results," said Brawn on his column on the F1 site.

ross brawn michael schumacher ferrari f1

Ross Brawn was Ferrari's technical chief in the era of Michael Schumacher 

A driver can go two ways when faced with a difficult car. It can demotivate them, their performances start to drop away and it helps nobody. It's a double whammy. Or a driver can do what Charles has done and dig even deeper and find an extra performance that helps subsidise the team when things aren't so great. Through that process, when he does get the car underneath him, he will be a stronger driver," he added. 

Newsbeep

Leclerc through the season has made sure the Ferrari team has managed two podium finishes and during the last two races has even managed to qualify the car in P4 way ahead of where many believe it should be. This is a build-up on top of his breakthrough 2019 season at the team where he won both the Belgian and Italian GPs and also outscored Vettel in the same car. 

Vettel is leaving the team at the end of the season and Ferrari has earmarked Leclerc as its star for the future handing him a long term five-year contract. Brawn drew comparisons with both Schumacher and Hamilton stating that they would often prop up the team by outperforming the car. 

ross brawn mercedes f1

Ross Brawn was the founder of the Mercedes F1 team under whom Lewis Hamilton was hired 

0 Comments

"I often felt with Michael, there were races he won which he shouldn't have won because the car wasn't good enough but he managed to find a way to win. That's what makes a World Champion. Lewis has demonstrated that. He's got a great car now, but I recall him winning races when the car wasn't a top performer. And Charles is doing similar at Ferrari right now," Brawn added. 

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Hero MotoCorp To Manufacture & Market Harley-Davidson Bikes In India
Hero MotoCorp To Manufacture & Market Harley-Davidson Bikes In India
2020 Hyundai i20 Revealed; Launch Details Announced
2020 Hyundai i20 Revealed; Launch Details Announced
Upcoming Car Launches In November 2020
Upcoming Car Launches In November 2020
Honda CR-V Special Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 29.49 Lakh
Honda CR-V Special Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 29.49 Lakh
Ford EcoSport Subcompact SUV Gets A Price Hike Of Rs. 1,500
Ford EcoSport Subcompact SUV Gets A Price Hike Of Rs. 1,500
Indian Motorcycle Reveals 2021 Line-Up For India
Indian Motorcycle Reveals 2021 Line-Up For India
Jeep India Announces Discounts Of Up To Rs. 2 Lakh On Compass & Compass Trailhawk
Jeep India Announces Discounts Of Up To Rs. 2 Lakh On Compass & Compass Trailhawk
Ross Brawn Sees Schumacher Like Traits In Leclerc 
Ross Brawn Sees Schumacher Like Traits In Leclerc 
2021 BMW R NineT Range Unveiled
2021 BMW R NineT Range Unveiled
Mercedes Has Not Given Up On Self Driving Cars
Mercedes Has Not Given Up On Self Driving Cars
2021 SsangYong Rexton G4 Facelift Images Leaked Prior To Global Debut
2021 SsangYong Rexton G4 Facelift Images Leaked Prior To Global Debut
Tata Motors Posts Wider Net Loss Of Rs. 307 Crore in Q2 FY2021
Tata Motors Posts Wider Net Loss Of Rs. 307 Crore in Q2 FY2021
Hero MotoCorp To Manufacture & Market Harley-Davidson Bikes In India
Hero MotoCorp To Manufacture & Market Harley-Davidson Bikes In India
Honda CR-V Special Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 29.49 Lakh
Honda CR-V Special Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 29.49 Lakh
Toyota-Panasonic Battery JV To Boost Efficiency To Catch Up With Chinese Rivals
Toyota-Panasonic Battery JV To Boost Efficiency To Catch Up With Chinese Rivals
2020 Hyundai i20 Revealed; Launch Details Announced
2020 Hyundai i20 Revealed; Launch Details Announced
DJI & Mercedes EQ Formula E Team Partner For Innovative Race Content 
DJI & Mercedes EQ Formula E Team Partner For Innovative Race Content 
Indian Motorcycle Reveals 2021 Line-Up For India
Indian Motorcycle Reveals 2021 Line-Up For India
Ford EcoSport Subcompact SUV Gets A Price Hike Of Rs. 1,500
Ford EcoSport Subcompact SUV Gets A Price Hike Of Rs. 1,500
German Business Morale Falls On Virus Angst As Rebound Fades
German Business Morale Falls On Virus Angst As Rebound Fades
Jeep India Announces Discounts Of Up To Rs. 2 Lakh On Compass & Compass Trailhawk
Jeep India Announces Discounts Of Up To Rs. 2 Lakh On Compass & Compass Trailhawk
Maruti Suzuki And Microsoft Partner To Launch New Driver Training Technology - HAMS
Maruti Suzuki And Microsoft Partner To Launch New Driver Training Technology - HAMS
Hero MotoCorp To Manufacture & Market Harley-Davidson Bikes In India
Hero MotoCorp To Manufacture & Market Harley-Davidson Bikes In India
2020 Hyundai i20 Revealed; Launch Details Announced
2020 Hyundai i20 Revealed; Launch Details Announced
Ducati Multistrada 950 S BS6 Launch Date Revealed; Bookings Open
Ducati Multistrada 950 S BS6 Launch Date Revealed; Bookings Open
Fast And The Furious Franchise To Conclude With 2 More Movies After Fast 9
Fast And The Furious Franchise To Conclude With 2 More Movies After Fast 9
Upcoming Car Launches In November 2020
Upcoming Car Launches In November 2020

New Car Models

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Price Starts
₹ 39.3 - 41.4 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Price Starts
₹ 73.98 - 90.46 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Price Starts
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs

MG Gloster

SUV, 12.35 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Price Starts
₹ 28.98 - 35.38 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Price Starts
₹ 8.4 - 11.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

Audi RS Q8

SUV, 8.2 Kmpl
Audi RS Q8
Price Starts
₹ 2.07 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 4,29,698 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Price Starts
₹ 2.89 - 4.36 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Price Starts
₹ 5.19 - 8.02 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Price Starts
₹ 7.59 - 11.21 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs

Tata Altroz

Hatchback, 18 - 25 Kmpl
Tata Altroz
Price Starts
₹ 5.44 - 9.09 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,293 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Price Starts
₹ 3.71 - 5.14 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs

Renault Kwid

Hatchback, 22 - 25 Kmpl
Renault Kwid
Price Starts
₹ 3 - 5.13 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 6,223 9% / 5 yrs
Mercedes Benz Gls Desktop
x
Hero MotoCorp To Manufacture & Market Harley-Davidson Bikes In India
Hero MotoCorp To Manufacture & Market Harley-Davidson Bikes In India
2020 Hyundai i20 Revealed; Launch Details Announced
2020 Hyundai i20 Revealed; Launch Details Announced
Ducati Multistrada 950 S BS6 Launch Date Revealed; Bookings Open
Ducati Multistrada 950 S BS6 Launch Date Revealed; Bookings Open
Fast And The Furious Franchise To Conclude With 2 More Movies After Fast 9
Fast And The Furious Franchise To Conclude With 2 More Movies After Fast 9
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities