Royal Enfield Himalayan Gets A Price Hike Of Up To Rs. 4,614

Like other Royal Enfield motorcycles, the Himalayan too gets a price hike, of up to Rs. 4,614. The price hike came into effect from July 2021.
authorBy Carandbike Team
11-Jul-21 03:00 PM IST
Highlights
  • Prices for the 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan start at Rs. 2.06 lakh
  • Apart from the price hike, the motorcycle stays the same
  • Other RE motorcycles get a price hike as well

Royal Enfield has increased the prices of the Himalayan adventure bike by up to Rs. 4,614. The price hike came into effect from July 1, 2021. The single-tone colour options like Gravel Grey and Mirage Silver get a price hike of Rs. 4,468. The dual-tone colour options like Rock Red and Lake Blue get a price hike of Rs. 4,543. The Granite Black and the Pine Green get a price hike of Rs. 4,614. Apart from the price hike, the motorcycle stays unchanged. In fact, the Himalayan was significantly updated in February 2021 and received a decent price hike back then too. Refer to the table below for new prices. All prices are ex-showroom, Bengaluru.

Royal Enfield Himalayan Old prices New prices Difference
Mirage Silver, Gravel Grey Rs. 201,280 Rs. 205,784 Rs. 4,468
Rock Red, Lake Blue Rs. 204,986 Rs. 209,529 Rs. 4,543
Granite Black, Pine Green Rs. 208,659 Rs. 213,273 Rs. 4,614

The 411 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, single overhead cam (SOHC) engine remains the same, and puts out 24.3 bhp at 6,500 rpm and 32 Nm of peak torque between 4,000-4,500 rpm. The fuel-injected engine gets the same 5-speed gearbox as well. Suspension and braking hardware remains the same, as does the half-duplex cradle frame. Front suspension is handled by 41 mm forks with 200 mm travel, while rear suspension is a monoshock with 180 mm travel.

(2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan)

Royal Enfield has increased the prices of the Meteor 350 and the Interceptor 650 along with the Continental GT 650 in India. The increase in prices comes along with other two-wheeler manufacturers increasing prices as well. The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Supernova variant gets a price hike to the tune of Rs. 10,048 while the 650 Twins get a price hike to the tune of Rs. 6,809.

