Royal Enfield Himalayan Gets A Price Hike Of Up To Rs. 4,614

Royal Enfield has increased the prices of the Himalayan adventure bike by up to Rs. 4,614. The price hike came into effect from July 1, 2021. The single-tone colour options like Gravel Grey and Mirage Silver get a price hike of Rs. 4,468. The dual-tone colour options like Rock Red and Lake Blue get a price hike of Rs. 4,543. The Granite Black and the Pine Green get a price hike of Rs. 4,614. Apart from the price hike, the motorcycle stays unchanged. In fact, the Himalayan was significantly updated in February 2021 and received a decent price hike back then too. Refer to the table below for new prices. All prices are ex-showroom, Bengaluru.

Royal Enfield Himalayan Old prices New prices Difference Mirage Silver, Gravel Grey Rs. 201,280 Rs. 205,784 Rs. 4,468 Rock Red, Lake Blue Rs. 204,986 Rs. 209,529 Rs. 4,543 Granite Black, Pine Green Rs. 208,659 Rs. 213,273 Rs. 4,614

The 411 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, single overhead cam (SOHC) engine remains the same, and puts out 24.3 bhp at 6,500 rpm and 32 Nm of peak torque between 4,000-4,500 rpm. The fuel-injected engine gets the same 5-speed gearbox as well. Suspension and braking hardware remains the same, as does the half-duplex cradle frame. Front suspension is handled by 41 mm forks with 200 mm travel, while rear suspension is a monoshock with 180 mm travel.

