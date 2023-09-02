Login

Royal Enfield Launches New Track School Program In India

The Track School aims to provide training to aspiring and budding motorcycle racers in the country as well a providing them with a stepping stone to enter the Continental GT Cup series.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

02-Sep-23 11:29 AM IST

Share-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

    Royal Enfield has launched its new Track School program in India in a bid to help train budding motorcycle racers. The company says that the initiative aligns with its 'Pure Sport' campaign and is designed to make track racing more accessible to budding racers and enthusiasts eager to refine their track-riding skills. The track schools are scheduled to kickstart their sessions on September 9 and 10, 2023 at the Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore, followed by subsequent sessions in Bangaluru, Kolhapur, and Ahmedabad.

     

    The Bengaluru round will be held on October 15 while the sessions in Kolhapur and Ahmedabad will be held on November 5 and November 26 respectively.

     

    The Royal Enfield Track School is envisioned as a pathway for emerging racers, potentially propelling them into the Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup competitions. Royal Enfield says that the program will not only help train budding racers to push their limits on the track but also aims to make them safer motorcyclists both on and off the track.
     

     

    An integral facet of the Track School is the provision of Royal Enfield GT650 twin-cylinder motorcycles for track training. The tutelage is to be administered by racing professionals, ensuring participants receive good guidance. Candidates can register for the Track School sessions via Royal Enfield's website.
     

    The new racer training program is an extension of Royal Enfield's global motorsports initiative, which includes the Continental GT Cup, the women's racing program, Build. Train. Race initiatives and American Flat Track team in the United States, DTRA flat track racing in the United Kingdom, drag racing in Europe and India, and Slide Schools in six countries.


     

    # Royal Enfield# Royal Enfield Track School

    Great Deals on Used Cars

    View All Used Cars
    Used 2018 BMW X1
    8.0
    0
    10
    2018 BMW X1
    9,000 km
    Diesel
    Automatic
    ₹ 28.50 L
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
    7.8
    0
    10
    2017 Mahindra XUV500
    65,000 km
    Petrol
    Manual
    ₹ 10.85 L
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
    7.5
    0
    10
    2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
    1,10,000 km
    Petrol
    Automatic
    ₹ 17.50 L
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
    7.0
    0
    10
    2013 Hyundai Elantra
    64,000 km
    Petrol
    Manual
    ₹ 6.25 L
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2019 Toyota Fortuner
    2019 Toyota Fortuner
    1,14,000 km
    Diesel
    Automatic
    ₹ 33.00 L
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2016 Volvo V40
    2016 Volvo V40
    75,000 km
    Diesel
    Automatic
    ₹ 12.50 L
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2021 MG ZS EV
    2021 MG ZS EV
    43,418 km
    Electric
    Automatic
    ₹ 21.00 L
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2012 Nissan Teana
    6.9
    0
    10
    2012 Nissan Teana
    1,00,000 km
    Petrol
    Automatic
    ₹ 5.25 L
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2019 Ford EcoSport
    7.9
    0
    10
    2019 Ford EcoSport
    72,000 km
    Petrol
    Manual
    ₹ 8.45 L
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2015 Audi A6
    7.2
    0
    10
    2015 Audi A6
    49,000 km
    Diesel
    Automatic
    ₹ 14.75 L
    Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

    Upcoming Cars

    Jeep Grand Wagoneer
    Jeep Grand Wagoneer

    ₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate

    ₹ 11 - 16 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

    Honda HR-V
    Honda HR-V

    ₹ 15 - 18 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Sep 5, 2023

    BMW iX1
    BMW iX1

    ₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

    Expected Launch : Sep 15, 2023

    Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV
    Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV

    ₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

    Expected Launch : Sep 15, 2023

    Mercedes-Benz EQA
    Mercedes-Benz EQA

    ₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

    Tata New Nexon
    Tata New Nexon

    ₹ 8 - 15 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Sep 20, 2023

    Lexus LM
    Lexus LM

    ₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

    Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

    Volvo C40 Recharge
    Volvo C40 Recharge

    ₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Citroen C3 Aircross

    ₹ 11 - 20 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Sep 27, 2023

    Upcoming Bikes

    CFMoto 400GT
    CFMoto 400GT

    ₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

    Harley-Davidson LiveWire
    Harley-Davidson LiveWire

    ₹ 20.5 - 20.6 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Sep 5, 2023

    TVS Apache RTR 310
    TVS Apache RTR 310

    ₹ 2.2 - 2.5 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Sep 6, 2023

    Aprilia RS440
    Aprilia RS440

    ₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Sep 7, 2023

    Suzuki V-Strom 1050
    Suzuki V-Strom 1050

    ₹ 14.4 - 15 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

    Yamaha New YZF R3
    Yamaha New YZF R3

    ₹ 3.2 - 3.5 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

    EeVe Tesero
    EeVe Tesero

    ₹ 1 - 1.3 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Sep 22, 2023

    Triumph Scrambler 400 X
    Triumph Scrambler 400 X

    ₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

    Benelli New TNT 300
    Benelli New TNT 300

    ₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

    Honda Activa 7G
    Honda Activa 7G

    ₹ 80,000 - 95,000

    Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

    c&b icon
    • Home
    • News
    • Royal Enfield Launches New Track School Program In India
    car&bike
    About Us
    New Cars
    Used Cars
    New Bikes
    Sell Your Car
    Terms and Conditions
    Privacy Policys
    Investor Relations
    Popular Car Brands
    Maruti Suzuki
    Hyundai
    Tata
    Volkswagen
    Honda
    Mahindra
    Kia
    MG
    Popular Car Models
    Mahindra XUV 700
    Kia Seltos
    Mahindra Thar
    Tata Nexon
    Kia Sonet
    Tata Punch
    MG Hector
    Honda City
    Popular Bike Brands
    Royal Enfield
    Honda
    KTM
    Bajaj
    Yamaha
    TVS
    Hero
    Kawasaki
    Popular Bike Models
    Royal Enfield Classic 350
    Yamaha MT-15
    Bajaj Pulsar 220
    KTM RC 200
    Hero Splendor Plus
    Bajaj Pulsar 150
    Honda CB Shine
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350
    Keep in Touchs
    YoutubeTwitterInstagramFacebookLinkedIn