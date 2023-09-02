Royal Enfield Launches New Track School Program In India

Royal Enfield has launched its new Track School program in India in a bid to help train budding motorcycle racers. The company says that the initiative aligns with its 'Pure Sport' campaign and is designed to make track racing more accessible to budding racers and enthusiasts eager to refine their track-riding skills. The track schools are scheduled to kickstart their sessions on September 9 and 10, 2023 at the Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore, followed by subsequent sessions in Bangaluru, Kolhapur, and Ahmedabad.

The Bengaluru round will be held on October 15 while the sessions in Kolhapur and Ahmedabad will be held on November 5 and November 26 respectively.

The Royal Enfield Track School is envisioned as a pathway for emerging racers, potentially propelling them into the Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup competitions. Royal Enfield says that the program will not only help train budding racers to push their limits on the track but also aims to make them safer motorcyclists both on and off the track.



An integral facet of the Track School is the provision of Royal Enfield GT650 twin-cylinder motorcycles for track training. The tutelage is to be administered by racing professionals, ensuring participants receive good guidance. Candidates can register for the Track School sessions via Royal Enfield's website.



The new racer training program is an extension of Royal Enfield's global motorsports initiative, which includes the Continental GT Cup, the women's racing program, Build. Train. Race initiatives and American Flat Track team in the United States, DTRA flat track racing in the United Kingdom, drag racing in Europe and India, and Slide Schools in six countries.



