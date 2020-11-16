Sebastian Vettel Lauds Hamilton As The Greatest Driver In Today's Era

Sebastian Vettel was the first person to congratulate Lewis Hamilton after he won the Turkish GP to clinch his record-equalling seventh world title. Sebastian Vettel who joined Hamilton on the podium for the first time in 2020 consoled and congratulated the 35-year-old brit, who was visibly emotional in the cockpit of the car in Parc Ferme.

Statistically, Hamilton is the most successful F1 driver of all time

"Well, I told him it's very special for us because we can witness history being made today," said the four-time world champion who was Hamilton's main rival in 2017 and 2018. "I think he is greatest of our era for sure," the German added.

Vettel who grew up worshipping Michael Schumacher joined Ferrari from his championship-winning stint at Red Bull in a bid to revive the great Italian team the way his idol did in the late 90s and early 2000s. At the time Vettel had more titles and race wins than Hamilton. However, Hamilton in the dominant Mercedes won so often that he usurped Michael Schumacher at the Portuguese GP as the most successful driver of all time, and then equalled his tally of seven world titles at Turkey.

"To me, certainly emotionally, Michael will always be the most... the greatest driver but there's no doubt that Lewis is the greatest in terms of what he has achieved. He's equalled the championships, he's won more races, he has a lot more pole positions so I think he's done everything you can ask for, " Vettel said.

Michael Schumacher broke all records including Fangio's record of 5 world titles in 2004

Photo Credit: AFP

He also explained that comparing drivers across eras was difficult but there was no doubt that Hamilton was the greatest of his era.

"I think today is the best proof. It's a difficult race, a very difficult race to stay on track and two hours long and probably, if we're honest, it wasn't his race to win and he still won it. I think, once again, he managed to pull something special out of that bag and therefore I think he deserves everything he has achieved," explained Vettel praising Hamilton's win.

