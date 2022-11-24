Shah Rukh Khan's Car Collection Is Impressive

How does Shah Rukh Khan's garage appear? When you're one of India's biggest celebrities and global icons, not to mention a highly wealthy businessman with everything from a movie production studio to an IPL cricket franchise, a massive garage is only logical! However, Shah Rukh Khan had to work hard to establish himself in the industry, and he has owned a variety of vehicles over the years. Here's a closer look at a few of them:

Maruti Suzuki Omni

This Maruti Suzuki Omni was Shah Rukh Khan's first car, given to him by his mother. He regards this vehicle as his most special to date.

Mitsubishi Pajero

Shah Rukh Khan used to drive an instantly recognizable red Mitsubishi Pajero SUV in his early days as a leading man, back in the 1990s.

Lexus Convertible

When King Khan drove his daughter Suhana to the Mumbai airport in a classic Lexus convertible, he made quite a sensation.

Range Rover Vogue

Shah Rukh Khan purchased this white Range Rover some time ago, and the entire Khan family has been seen driving it frequently.

BMW 7-Series

Shah Rukh Khan's regular automobile has always been a BMW 7-Series. He has upgraded to the newest 7-Series versions on a regular basis. This is arguably his favorite vehicle.

BMW 6-Series Convertible

The Khans also own a luxurious BMW 6-Series convertible. Gauri Khan was once seen driving a car with SRK by her side.

Audi A6

The family reportedly owns an Audi A6 (previous generation model) that is used to transport people.

Toyota Land Cruiser Prado

Another one of SRK's older generation models.

BMW i8

The stunning i8, one of his newer cars, was one of the flashiest additions to the Khan family garage in recent years.

Bentley Continental GT

Although this car is rarely seen, it is said that King Khan owns one.

Hyundai Creta (older generation)

Shah Rukh Khan revealed at the launch of the Creta 2020 that he still had his earlier-generation 2015 Hyundai Creta model.

2020 Hyundai Creta

As the brand ambassador for Hyundai in India, Shah Rukh Khan received the country's first 2020 Creta SUV at its launch.

Hyundai Santro

King Khan began his association with Hyundai in 1998 and has been a driving force and the face of the iconic Santro car brand ever since. The superstar still owns a first-generation Santro from more than two decades ago.

According to many claims, Shah Rukh Khan has a Rolls Royce and even a Bugatti Veyron. While the latter is most certainly a fake report, the former is still uncertain. These could also be just a few of the vehicles in the superstar's diverse collection. However, he clearly favors BMW, despite having models from Audi, Land Rover, and other manufacturers in his fleet on a regular basis.