QJ Motor Lines Up 4 Motorcycles For India; Partners With Adishwar Auto Ride For Sales

Chinese firm QJ Motor has announced its plans to retail models under its own name in the Indian market. The firm had over the past decade been retailing models under the Benelli brand in India – the latter being a subsidiary. The manufacturer will be entering India with 4 new motorcycles ranging from 250 cc to 500 cc with all models to be locally assembled. The company also announced a partnership with Adishwar Auto Ride India for the purpose of retail and aftersales which will see the QJ Motor line-up be offered at the recently introduced Moto Vault multi-brand dealerships.

QJ Motor SRC 500

Starting the range will be the retro-styled SRC range. The SRC line-up will include the entry SRC 250 and the SRC 500. The SRC 250 features a retro-inspired design with round lights and mirrors, tear-drop fuel tank and wire-spoke wheels (18-inch front and 16-inch rear). Power comes from a 249cc, in-line twin-cylinder liquid-cooled, engine developing 17.1 bhp and 17 Nm of torque paired with a 5-speed gearbox. Stopping power is via disc brakes front and rear with standard dual-channel ABS.

QJ Motor SRC 250

The SRC 500 follows the same retro design principle but gets more premium touches such as dual tone paint finishes, additional chrome garnishing and larger alloy wheels. Power comes from a 480cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine developing 25.1 bhp and 36 Nm. The unit is paired with a 5-speed gearbox with stopping power coming via disc brakes and both ends. As with the smaller 250, the 500 gets dual-channel ABS.

Next up is the SRV 300 roadster. The bike also gets some retro touches such as the teardrop tank and round light clusters but gets a more raked front fork and a lower set stepped seat. Powering the bike is a 296 cc, liquid-cooled, V-Twin engine developing 29.8 bhp and 26 Nm paired with a six-speed gearbox. The SRV features a USD fork up front with twin telescopic shocks at the rear. Stopping power comes from disc brakes at the front and rear with dual-channel ABS.

QJ Motor SRK 400

The SRK 400 rounds out the bikes initially coming to India. The street naked gets an aggressive design and is powered by a 400cc, twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. The unit develops 40.3 bhp and 37 Nm and sends power to the rear wheel via a 6-speed gearbox and a chain drive. The bike features a USD fork up front with a monoshock at the rear. Stopping power comes via dual discs up front and a single disc at the rear.

The QJ Motor line-up will be sold alongside Motor Morini and Zontes’ range of motorcycles in India.