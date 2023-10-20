SIAM Hosts 'Green Plate EV Rally' In Partnership With Ministry Of Heavy Industries
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
20-Oct-23 04:45 PM IST
Highlights
- The 'Green Plate EV Rally' organised by SIAM showcased over 100 electric vehicles.
- Kamran Rizvi, from SIAM, shared the goal of reaching 60-70 per cent electric two-wheelers and 70-75 per cent electric three-wheelers by 2030.
- Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey emphasised the government's support for EV growth, the success of the PLI scheme, and India's potential as a battery manufacturing hub.
The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) recently organised the 'Green Plate EV Rally' at Pragati Maidan in partnership with the Ministry of Heavy Industries. This event marked a significant stride in promoting eco-friendly transportation and the adoption of electric vehicles across the nation.
Also Read: India’s Total Vehicle Sales See 3.45% Growth In August 2023
The rally showcased a fleet of over 100 electric vehicles, including 2-wheelers, 3-wheelers, cars, and buses. Its central aim was to raise awareness and enhance customer confidence in electric vehicles and to exhibit the capabilities of the Indian automotive industry.
Kamran Rizvi said, “12 lakh scooters are expected to be sold this year, which means the public is actively adopting EVs, and we have a long road ahead. By 2030, we anticipate having 60-70% of electric two-wheelers and, in a few years, 70-75% of electric three-wheelers. For cars, we aim to sell one lakh cars and double that number. SIAM leadership has worked closely with the government, and as a result, we have been able to initiate many successful endeavours for sustainable mobility.”
Also Read: SIAM Sales May 2023: Passenger Vehicles See Growth Of 13.5%; Two-Wheelers Up By 17.4%
Dr. Hanif Qureshi, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Heavy Industries said, “The rally is a great initiative to spread awareness on EVs which is key to meet electrification goals. Government has supported electric vehicles adoption and the industry has to play its part and make efforts along with the government. At present, Europe, the US, and China have more EV sales, and India has to come on par with them.”
Also Read: Indian Auto Wholesales Grow 2.3% In September 2023
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey said, “Government has provided constant support for the growth of EVs in the country. We can proudly say that 9.4 lakh EVs are now on Indian roads. The outcomes of the PLI scheme in battery development and supporting domestic manufacturing are reducing our dependence on others, and making us self-reliant”. He further added that India will become a major battery manufacturing hub in the coming years. We have also found lithium deposits in Jammu and Kashmir, and the government is making efforts to make India competitive in every field without delay. The Minister said, “EVs have grown from 0.13% in 2019-20 to 4.3% now, and SIAM has made significant contributions in leading this change. I extend my congratulations to the team. We must work together to achieve our sustainability objectives and promote the green mobility movement."
