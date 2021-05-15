Simple Energy Electric Scooter Launch Details Revealed

Bengaluru-based electric vehicle start-up Simple Energy is set to launch the company's first flagship e-scooter on August 15, 2021. Codenamed Mark 2, the long-range electric scooter is expected to be quick, with a top speed of 100 kmph, with claimed acceleration from 0 to 50 kmph in just 3.6 seconds. According to a press statement, Simple Energy has now developed the production model of its flagship scooter, which will be launched on India's Independence Day this year. The Mark 2 will have a 4.8 kWh lithium-ion battery with a claimed range of 240 km in eco mode.

The Simple Energy electric scooter will feature a mid-drive motor along with a removable battery and futuristic design. It also comes with smart features like a touch screen, on-board navigation, and Bluetooth connectivity, the company said. The e-scooter will be priced from Rs1,10,000 to ₹ 1,20,000, Simple Energy said in the statement.

Simple Energy's flagship electric scooter will compete with the Ather 450X, Bajaj Chetak and TVS iQube

Speaking on this announcement, Suhas Rajkumar, Founder, and CEO of Simple Energy said, "We are thrilled to be announcing the launch date. 15th August is a significant milestone for the nation, Simple Energy aims at creating history with a world-class product made by an Indian company. Due to the ongoing second wave of COVID-19, we have chosen this date by hoping that the situation would get better. We look forward to the remarkable journey ahead."

Simple Energy Mark 2 electric scooter prototype is getting closer to production

Simple Energy's first electric scooter will be launched in Bengaluru, where the company's R&D centre is located and the first factory is also being set up. Following the launch in Bengaluru in the first phase, the company intends to launch the electric scooter in Chennai and Hyderabad. The company intends to gradually expand its presence to other cities. Simple Energy is looking to raise Series A funding of $15 mn in the third quarter of this year and has released the vehicle testing images. The startup is also looking to deploy dedicated charging stations in Bengaluru prior to the launch.

