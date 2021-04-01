Simple Energy Continues Testing Long Range Electric Scooter Prototype

Indian electric vehicle start-up Simple Energy is getting ready to launch the company's flagship electric scooter. Described as a long-range electric scooter, an advanced prototype is already undergoing testing, and the Bengaluru-based company has shifted its complete focus on what it describes as a world-class product. According to an official statement, the flagship electric scooter, codenamed Mark 2, will be the quickest electric scooter when launched in India. The Mark 2 will come with a 4.8 kWh lithium-ion battery, offer a claimed range of 240 km in eco mode, top speed of 100 kmph, and will accelerate from 0 to 50 kmph in just 3.6 seconds.

Simple Energy's flagship electric scooter will compete with the Ather 450X, Bajaj Chetak and TVS iQube

Speaking on the vehicle testing day, .Suhas Rajkumar, Founder, and CEO of Simple Energy said, "We believe the product should be the key for people to transit from a normal scooter to EV than building large factories that is something which will follow. Customers need a product that is revolutionary in all sense and at the same time value for money which is our priority."

Simple Energy's electric scooter has a top speed of 100 kmph with claimed range of 240 km

Simple Energy has already finalised the first phase of its factory in Whitefield, Bengaluru, with a production capacity of 50,000 units to start with. According to the press statement, the company has been innovating the powertrain and software which is claimed to make the electric scooter smart enough than any other electric scooter in the market. The electric scooter will boast of the largest boot space in the Indian electric vehicle industry, and will also have a mid-drive motor, along with removable battery, and smart features like touch-screen console, on-board navigation and Bluetooth connectivity. More details on price and availability are expected in the coming months, once the new electric scooter is launched commercially.

