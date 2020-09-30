Bounce & Simple Energy Are Making A Long-Range Scooter For India 

Bangalore based start-up Bounce which rose to prominence in 2018 because of its last-mile mobility solution is collaborating with Simple Energy to develop a long-range electric vehicle for India. The two are looking at converting the former's internal combustion engine fleet into electric vehicles as per a report by the Financial Express.

An all-electric fleet for Bounce especially one with motorcycles will be a huge boost for Bounce. It will also mean that it directly competes with players like eBikeGo. This may not be an easy task for Simple Energy which makes ICE to electric conversion kits. Bounce has motorbikes like the Yamaha FZ, Bajaj Pulsar and even some superbikes which will make this task difficult as many of these bikes are performance-oriented and it will need to ensure the performance of these bikes is retained in the conversion.

The Bounce fleet currently has bikes like the Bajaj Pulsar and the Yamaha FZ

Bounce's fleet will likely be only converted by 2023. But in the meanwhile, the two are co-developing an electric scooter with long-range. The long-range model of this scooter will likely be exclusively available through Bounce and it will be offered through a subscription.

Simple Energy is not only working with Bounce though. It is already developing its own long-range electric scooter with a range of 260 kilometres. The scooter which is being called the Mark 2 is also said to provide better top speed than other scooters on the market.



