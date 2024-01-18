Sun Mobility, Bounce Partner To Deploy 30,000 Electric Scooters

Bengaluru-based Bounce has partnered with Sun Mobility to deploy 30,000 electric scooters in key markets across the country. This will include Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune and Delhi-NCR. Sun Mobility will be deploying the Bounce Infinity electric scooters with swappable battery technology under the Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) and Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) models.



The move will allow Bounce users including third-party fleets to power through the Sun’s battery-swapping network. It will also give access to Sun Mobility’s robust network across the country. Sun has over 600 swapping stations across 19 cities in India, enabling over one million swaps and more than 30 million km every month. Bounce and Sun Mobility have also announced plans to launch the swapping solution in export markets.

Anant Badjatya CEO, Sun Mobility, added, "As we embark on this groundbreaking collaboration with Bounce Infinity, we are not just powering e-2Wheelers, we are igniting a revolution in urban mobility. Our mission at SUN Mobility has always been to create solutions that transcend challenges, and this partnership exemplifies that commitment. By integrating Bounce Infinity's innovative scooters into our expansive battery-swapping network, we're not just changing the way people commute; we're shaping the future of sustainable, efficient transport. We're thrilled about the potential of this collaboration to redefine EV adoption, not just in India but on a global scale."

The Bounce Infinity E1 scooter comes at an accessible price point with its simple design and range of features. The electric scooters are integrated with Sun Mobility’s swappable battery system and promise a range of 95 km per swap. Bounce Infinity has over 70 dealerships across the country and is further growing its distribution network.



