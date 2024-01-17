Tata Punch EV To Be Sent For Bharat NCAP Crash Tests
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
Published on January 17, 2024
- Tata to send Punch EV for Bharat NCAP crash testing
- Electric SUV sits on a new Acti.ev platform that will underpin more EVs going forward
- Internal combustion Tata Punch has a five-star Global NCAP rating
Following the Harrier and Safari's impressive showing, the Tata Punch EV, too, will be sent for Bharat NCAP crash testing in the time to come. The plan to have its latest electric vehicle tested under the country's new passenger vehicle safety programme was confirmed by Shailesh Chandra, MD, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles & Tata Passenger Electric Mobility during a virtual media round table following the launch of the Punch EV.
Also read: Tata Punch EV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 10.99 Lakh
Speaking to the media, Chandra said, “ (The combustion engine) Punch is already tested and has a robust structure which delivers a five-star safety rating. The Punch EV is possibly more robust in the way it has been designed. Also, as a pure EV architecture, there is no doubt that we have designed this car for meeting that kind of a safety requirement and there is every intention of submitting this for Bharat NCAP testing also. We can only talk about safety rating when we get the final result but the answer is yes, we will be offering this for BNCAP.”
Also Read: Tata Motors Begins Production At Sanand Plant
Tata recently launched the Punch EV in India with prices starting from Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory). The Punch EV is based on the new Acti.ev platform, which Tata says is designed to help models achieve five-star safety ratings, and will spawn a number of new Tata EVs over the next two years including the much-anticipated Curvv and Sierra SUVs.
It will be interesting to see how the new EV platform performs in the crash tests, bearing in mind the internal combustion Punch was awarded a five-star Global NCAP rating. The internal combustion Tata Punch is based on the ALFA architecture that also underpins the Altroz hatchback, but Tata maintains the Punch EV's architecture is totally different.
The Punch EV has been launched in two derivatives – medium and long range. Buyers can opt for the medium range variant, which comes with a 25 kWh battery pack giving the SUV a claimed range of up to 315 km (MIDC) and the long-range variant featuring a larger 35 kWh battery and up to 421 km of range. The Punch EV is offered in three trim levels – Smart, Adventure and Empowered, with the higher variants offered with the option of a sunroof.
Also Read: Tata Punch EV Unveiled: Debuts 'Acti.ev' Platform; Two Range Options On Offer
In terms of design, the Punch EV gets a fascia more in line with the new Nexon EV. The EV gets a model-specific bumper, new LED signatures including a lightbar and redesigned headlamps. The SUV however retains the same profile and rear-end design as the internal combustion model.
The Punch EV will go up against the likes of the Citroen e-C3 in the Indian market while drawing buyers wanting an electric SUV but not having the budget for the more premium Nexon EV.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Tata Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-4358 second ago
New Hero motorcycle is based on the Harley-Davidson X440 and is the second model to be developed under the partnership between the two brands.
-3253 second ago
Toto Wolff has inked a new three-year contract, securing his leadership until at least the end of 2026
-404 second ago
Uncertainty remains about whether Red Bull will showcase the actual RB20 car or reveal an updated colour scheme on a show car
1 hour ago
The Kerala native set the best class time in Stage 8, a whole 1 minute 25 seconds clear of second-placed Jean-Loup Lepan
4 hours ago
The Punch EV is Tata’s fourth EV to go on sale in India and the first to be built on the 'Acti.ev' platform. Prices range from Rs. 10.99 lakh to Rs. 14.49 lakh (ex-showroom)
7 hours ago
The all-new Svartpilen 401 is launched at 2.92 lakh ex-showroom, Delhi, while the 2024 Vitpilen 250 is priced at 2.19 lakh ex-showroom, Delhi
8 hours ago
The Urus Performante was delivered to Dubai police at a special ceremony held at the 2023 Dubai air show last November, and officially started service on Monday
22 hours ago
Extreme E's utilities manager, Andy Welch, confirms that the series will cease while preparations for the hydrogen-based championship progress.
23 hours ago
The actor was snapped with his family members while taking delivery of his new luxury SUV in Mumbai recently.
23 hours ago
The electric two-wheeler startup has inaugurated its first retail store in JP Nagar, Bengaluru.
4 hours ago
The Punch EV is Tata’s fourth EV to go on sale in India and the first to be built on the 'Acti.ev' platform. Prices range from Rs. 10.99 lakh to Rs. 14.49 lakh (ex-showroom)
4 days ago
All-electric derivative of Tata’s micro-SUV will be launched in India on January 17.
11 days ago
The Tata Punch EV will be offered in five different variants and five hues to choose from.
12 days ago
Developed over a period of two-and-a-half years, the first born electric architecture from Tata Motors will debut with the Punch EV.
12 days ago
Based on Tata’s new dedicated ‘Acti.ev’ architecture, the Punch EV will slot in below the Nexon EV in the portfolio.