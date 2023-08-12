Entry-Level Simple E-Scooter To Come With Fixed Battery; Dot One Name Trademarked

Electric vehicle (EV) start-up Simple Energy’s maiden offering, the One electric scooter, didn’t turn out to be as affordable as it was made out to be at its unveiling in 2021. Debuting with a Rs 1.10 lakh sticker price, the Simple One was finally launched in May 2023 at a price of Rs 1.45 lakh (ex-showroom, without charger), putting it right up against some of the priciest electric scooters on sale in India. The start-up has already begun work on more affordable spin-offs based on the One, having recently trademarked the ‘Dot One’ name, and the upcoming entry-level variant will have a fixed battery only, carandbike has learned.

Sources aware of the company’s plans say Simple has chosen to retain the fixed battery fitted to the One e-scooter, which has an installed capacity of 3.5 kWh, and enables a real-world range of over 100 kilometres. The removable 1.5 kWh battery won’t be offered with the Simple Dot One, which will spell lower range to about 180 km (IDC), but will also make the scooter lighter. For perspective, the One weighs in at 134 kg, and has an IDC range of up to 212 kilometres.

Only 32 units of the Simple One electric scooter have been registered so far, as per VAHAN.

The new model – expected to be based on the One platform – is also expected to look pretty similar to Simple's first product. The Dot One is also expected to miss out on some of the features seen on the One, including the all-LED lighting setup and expansive suite of connected features. Simple CEO and co-founder Suhas Rajkumar has previously confirmed that despite being cheaper than the One, the more accessible Simple e-scooter will still cost more than Rs 1 lakh.

“We are trying to introduce two more models to cater to a larger market, which is above the Rs 1 lakh mark. We're looking at putting up a model there with a smaller battery and more utility-oriented, but it will have a touch of the experience that Simple offers. It will come with the same quality and safety standards associated with Simple Energy. In eight months, we will have a scooter coming in”, said Rajkumar, in a recent interaction with carandbike.

While Simple is likely to reveal the new scooters in the coming quarter, it is unlikely to commence deliveries of these new models before early 2024. The startup says it has over 1 lakh orders for the One. Production of the One has had a slow start. It targeted delivery of 100 scooters in June itself, but only 32 units have been registered so far, according to the VAHAN portal.

Simple has previously confirmed it intends to fulfil all existing orders in the next 8 to 10 months by gradually ramping up production at its facility in Shoolagiri, Tamil Nadu, which has an annual capacity of 3 lakh units.