  • Home
  • News
  • Simple One Electric Scooter Price Hiked; Deliveries Begin June 6

Simple One Electric Scooter Price Hiked; Deliveries Begin June 6

EV start-up Simple Energy has also revised the range figure for the One e-scooter, owing to a change in kerb weight.
authorBy Amaan Ahmed
3 mins read
23-May-23 04:28 PM IST
Simple One.jpg
Highlights
  • Simple One e-scooter price hiked from Rs 1.10 lakh to Rs 1.45 lakh (ex-showroom, including FAME-II subsidy).
  • IDC range drops from 236 km to 212 km owing to an increase in scooter weight.
  • Total battery capacity rises to 5 kWh; two new colour schemes added.

After a couple of false starts, electric vehicle (EV) start-up Simple Energy has announced it is finally ready to commence deliveries of its much-awaited electric scooter, the Simple One. Deliveries will commence from June 6, though the scooter will initially only be available in Bengaluru. However, the scooter -- which debuted back in August 2021 -- won't be available at the price specified back then. The Simple One now costs Rs 1.45 lakh (ex-showroom), about Rs 35,000 more than the price advertised when the firm opened bookings in 2021.

 

Also read: Simple Energy Commences Roll Out Of Customer Units Of One e-Scooter
 

"This is the updated price, and yes, this will be applicable for all vehicles that have even been pre-booked", said Simple Energy co-founder Shreshth Mishra in response to carandbike's query, confirming there will be no form of price protection for customers who have booked the scooter at the time of its unveil in 2021. It is also worth noting that with the recent government decision to slash FAME-II subsidies, these prices may further increase in the future.

 

Also read: Simple Energy Inaugurates Simple Vision 1.0 Manufacturing Plant In Tamil Nadu

 

The updated price doesn't include the cost of the 750-watt charger, which will cost an additional Rs 13,000 and will only be available September onwards. Two new dual-tone colour schemes have also been revealed, which will add a further Rs 5,000 to the scooter's price. Ankit Gupta, co-founder at Simple Energy, confirmed to carandbike that as standard, the scooter will ship with a 250-watt charger, which is expected to push charge times to well over 15 hours.

 

The Simple One continues with a dual-battery setup, with one being a fixed pack and the other being a removable pack. However, total installed battery capacity has risen from 4.8 kWh to 5 kWh. Interestingly, despite the increase in battery capacity, the Simple One's range has seen a downward revision to 212 kilometres, with the originally announced figure being 236 km (IDC). This, as per Simple, has happened due to an increase in the scooter's weight -- the production model weighs 134 kg, which is higher than a few of its competitors.

 

Also read: Simple ONE First Ride Review

What's also notable is that the company had previously announced it will give customers the option to purchase a third battery pack, for an additional price of Rs 35,000. However, there is no mention of this option being extended to customers now.

 

What hasn't changed is the Simple One's motor, which has been developed fully in-house. It puts out a peak 8.5 kW and 72 Nm of torque, and blesses the scooter with a 0-40 kph acceleration time of 2.77 seconds.

Using the 750-watt charger, customers will be able to charge the One to 80 per cent in roughly six hours. The fixed battery pack takes under four hours to reach that mark, while the smaller, removable battery takes about two hours to attain 80 per cent charge. Public fast-charging will enable the Simple One to regain 1.5 km of range for every minute of charge, and this network will go live in August, as per Simple.

Related Articles
Simple Energy Commences Roll Out Of Customer Units Of One e-Scooter
Simple Energy Commences Roll Out Of Customer Units Of One e-Scooter
18 days ago
Simple One Electric Scooter India Launch Date Revealed
Simple One Electric Scooter India Launch Date Revealed
27 days ago
Simple Energy Inaugurates Simple Vision 1.0 Manufacturing Plant In Tamil Nadu
Simple Energy Inaugurates Simple Vision 1.0 Manufacturing Plant In Tamil Nadu
4 months ago
Simple One Production To Commence In January 2023
Simple One Production To Commence In January 2023
6 months ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
0
7.5
10
Used 2015 Hyundai Creta 1.6 SX (O) Diesel for sale

2015 Hyundai Creta

wishlist
  • 35,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
8.75 L
₹ 19,597/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.5
10
Used 2015 Hyundai Creta 1.6 SX Diesel for sale

2015 Hyundai Creta

wishlist
  • 35,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
8.35 L
₹ 18,701/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.8
10
Used 2018 Ford Endeavour 3.2L AWD AT Titanium for sale

2018 Ford Endeavour

wishlist
  • 45,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Automatic
29.00 L
₹ 64,950/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi

Quick Links

Mahindra Cars
Tata Cars
Honda Cars
Maruti Suzuki Cars
Hyundai Cars
Toyota Cars

Trending Now