Simple Energy Commences Roll Out Of Customer Units Of One e-Scooter

Simple Energy has commenced rolling out the customer units of the Simple One electric scooter from its plant in Shoolagiri, Tamil Nadu. The plant, called Vision 1.0, was inaugurated in January this year and has a production capacity of up to 10 lakh units annually.

Also read: Simple One Electric Scooter India Launch Date Revealed



Simple has previously announced that it plans to launch the One in India on May 23. The electric scooter has been a while coming with the brand originally announcing prices back in 2021 when it was first unveiled. The model since then has received several updates including the battery pack which could affect its pricing.

Also read: Simple Energy Inaugurates Simple Vision 1.0 Manufacturing Plant In Tamil Nadu

The Simple One comes with a 4.8 kWh lithium-ion battery giving it a claimed range of up to 236 km. The pack itself is divided into two units, a fixed battery under the floorboard and a second smaller removable unit under the seat. Additionally, the scooter will be offered with a second removable battery that will boost the range up to 300 km. The battery is paired with an electric motor that offers 8.5 kW of power and 72 Nm of peak torque.

Milestone marked!

First scooter roll out at Simple Vision 1.0.

We’re now gearing up for deliveries!

More on 23rd May at 2.30pm. #BeTheChange #SimpleOne pic.twitter.com/8jvHhiCH6g — Suhas Rajkumar (@suhasrajkumar) May 5, 2023

Also read: Simple ONE First Ride Review

The company also announced that it was gearing up to commence customer deliveries which could commence soon after the launch.