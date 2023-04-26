Simple One Electric Scooter India Launch Date Revealed

Simple Energy has announced the launch date of its first electric scooter, the ONE. The manufacturer will announce the price of the scooter on May 23, 2023. While the brand had previously announced prices for the scooter back in 2021 when it was first revealed, the model since then has received several updates including the battery pack which could affect its pricing.

Simple Energy’s first electric scooter comes with a 4.8 kWh lithium-ion battery giving the scooter a claimed range of 236 km. The pack itself is divided into two units, a fixed battery under the floorboard and a second smaller removable unit under the seat. Additionally, the scooter will be offered with a second removable battery that will boost range up to 300 km.

The battery pack is paired with a 8.5 kW electric motor that offers up to 72 Nm of torque.

The brand earlier this year inaugurated its long-awaited manufacturing plant in India with plans in place to start mass production of its scooters as it geared up to commence deliveries. The plant has an annual capacity of 10 lakh units and features both battery and electric motor manufacturing units as well as an in-house testing facility.

Expect the brand to make an official announcement on deliveries of the scooter at the time of launch.