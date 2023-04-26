  • Home
  • News
  • Simple One Electric Scooter India Launch Date Revealed

Simple One Electric Scooter India Launch Date Revealed

While prices were originally announced back in 2021, deliveries have seen notable delays since
authorBy carandbike Team
1 mins read
26-Apr-23 05:11 PM IST
null
Highlights
  • Scooter prices likely to be revised since original announcement
  • Expect brand to reveal delivery details at launch
  • Simple Energy inaugurated its new production facility in India earlier this year

Simple Energy has announced the launch date of its first electric scooter, the ONE. The manufacturer will announce the price of the scooter on May 23, 2023. While the brand had previously announced prices for the scooter back in 2021 when it was first revealed, the model since then has received several updates including the battery pack which could affect its pricing.

Also read: Simple Energy Inaugurates Simple Vision 1.0 Manufacturing Plant In Tamil Nadu
 

Simple Energy’s first electric scooter comes with a 4.8 kWh lithium-ion battery giving the scooter a claimed range of 236 km. The pack itself is divided into two units, a fixed battery under the floorboard and a second smaller removable unit under the seat. Additionally, the scooter will be offered with a second removable battery that will boost range up to 300 km.

Also read: Simple ONE First Ride Review
 

The battery pack is paired with a 8.5 kW electric motor that offers up to 72 Nm of torque.

The brand earlier this year inaugurated its long-awaited manufacturing plant in India with plans in place to start mass production of its scooters as it geared up to commence deliveries. The plant has an annual capacity of 10 lakh units and features both battery and electric motor manufacturing units as well as an in-house testing facility.

Expect the brand to make an official announcement on deliveries of the scooter at the time of launch.

Related Articles
Simple Energy Inaugurates Simple Vision 1.0 Manufacturing Plant In Tamil Nadu
Simple Energy Inaugurates Simple Vision 1.0 Manufacturing Plant In Tamil Nadu
3 months ago
Simple One Production To Commence In January 2023
Simple One Production To Commence In January 2023
5 months ago
Simple One Electric Scooter Deliveries To Begin In Q1 2023
Simple One Electric Scooter Deliveries To Begin In Q1 2023
7 months ago
Simple Energy Receives Over 20,000 Test Ride Registrations In 24 Hours
Simple Energy Receives Over 20,000 Test Ride Registrations In 24 Hours
11 months ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
2018 Honda WR-V VX MT Petrol BS IV
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2018 Honda
WR-V VX MT Petrol BS IV
  • 26,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.8
10
8.25 LakhEMI starts @ ₹18,477
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2015 Hyundai Creta 1.6 SX Diesel
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2015 Hyundai
Creta 1.6 SX Diesel
  • 35,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
1 Year Warranty Free
0
7.5
10
8.35 LakhEMI starts @ ₹18,701
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2016 Toyota Corolla Altis 1.8 VL
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2016 Toyota
Corolla Altis 1.8 VL
  • 48,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.8
10
11.50 LakhEMI starts @ ₹25,756
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
car
Simple Energy One
Starts at ₹ 1.1 Lakh
0
7.7
10
c&b expert Rating

Simple Energy Bikes

View All

Quick Links

Mahindra
Tata
Honda
Hyundai 
Toyota
Maruti Suzuki

Trending Now