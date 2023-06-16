Simple Energy Plots Cheaper E-Scooters With Smaller Battery, Sharper Focus On Utility

Having finally put its maiden offering into production, electric vehicle (EV) start-up Simple Energy is now gearing up to expand its model line-up with the introduction of two cheaper e-scooters. Following the commencement of deliveries of the Simple One e-scooter on June 6, the start-up has now confirmed it will unveil two, more affordable models in the third quarter of the current financial year. carandbike can confirm these will have a smaller battery as well as a sharper focus on utility.

Both models – expected to be based on the One platform – are also expected to look pretty similar to Simple's first product. However, while the One offers a twin-battery setup (combining a fixed battery with a removable battery), the cheaper Simple scooters are likely to get a single battery pack. The new scooters are also expected to miss out on some of the features seen on the One, including the all-LED lighting setup and expansive suite of connected features. That said, Simple Energy CEO and Co-founder Suhas Rajkumar confirmed to carandbike that despite being cheaper than the One, the new Simple e-scooters will still be priced above the Rs 1 lakh mark.

“We are trying to introduce two more models to cater to a larger market, which is above the Rs 1 lakh mark. We're looking at putting up a model there with a smaller battery and more utility-oriented, but it will have a touch of the experience that the Simple [One] offers. It will come with the same quality and safety standards associated with Simple Energy. In eight months, we will have a scooter coming in”, said Rajkumar, in a recent interaction with carandbike.

Simple has two options at its disposal – one is retaining the fixed battery, which, in the One, has an installed capacity of 3.5 kWh, and would enable a real-world range of close to 100 km. Simple could also consider equipping the new models with two removable batteries for those seeking flexibility in charging.

The Simple One is priced at Rs 1.45 lakh (ex-showroom, excluding cost of 750W charger).

Interestingly, Rajkumar confirmed during the interaction that a long-range variant – with two removable battery packs, first revealed in 2022 – is still on the cards, and may be introduced if there is customer demand for it. However, factoring in the expense of an extra battery, this variant could inch quite close to the Rs 2 lakh mark.

However, while Simple is likely to reveal the new scooters in the coming quarter, it is unlikely to commence deliveries of these new models before early 2024. According to the startup, it has over 1 lakh orders for the One. Production of the One has had a slow start, with just 15 units handed over to customers on Day 1 of deliveries commencing, and the start-up says it is targeting delivery of 100 units in June. Simple has previously confirmed it intends to fulfil all existing orders in the next 8 to 10 months by gradually ramping up production at its facility in Shoolagiri, Tamil Nadu, which has an annual capacity of 3 lakh units.