Simple Energy Receives Over 20,000 Test Ride Registrations In 24 Hours

Simple Energy, a Bengaluru-based EV and clean energy startup, has begun taking registrations for test rides of the Simple ONE electric scooter in India. The company says it received over 20,000 test ride registrations in 24 hours since registrations began. The test rides will be conducted in 13 cities across India and will be open to consumers interested in the new electric scooter. The first phase of test rides will begin on July 20, 2022 in Bengaluru, followed by Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Panaji and other cities. Interested customers can reserve test ride slots on the company's official website, the announcement said, adding that test rides in more cities will be announced in the upcoming months.

"Such a massive number of registrations received for the test rides have been overwhelming. Customers will truly #BeTheFirst to experience the Simple ONE. We certainly have planned more phases of the test rides schedule for the interests coming in from other parts of the country too," Suhas Rajkumar, Founder & CEO, Simple Energy, said.

(Deliveries for Simple ONE to begin after test rides)

Keeping in mind the safety standards and the recent incidents in the EV industry, Simple had taken a conscious call of deferring the deliveries of the ONE, the company announced. Deliveries will begin soon after the test rides, with the scooter being priced at Rs. 1,09,999 (Ex-showroom) for the standard variant with a real-world range of 203 km (up to 236 km in ideal conditions), and Rs. 1,44,999 (ex-showroom) for the long-range configuration with over 300 km of range via an additional battery pack. It can be pre-booked at Rs. 1,947 on Simple Energy's official website.